Valeo : Press release – Valeo's Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022

PRESS RELEASE
Paris, May 24, 2022
Valeo's Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022
Valeo's Annual Shareholders' Meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Jacques Aschenbroich, Chairman of the Board of Directors. All the resolutions were adopted.
The shareholders approved the 2021 financial statements published on February 25, 2022 as well as a dividend distribution of
0.35 euro per share. The ex-dividend date is set at May 27, 2022, and the record date at May 30, 2022. The dividend will be paid on May 31, 2022.
The shareholders renewed the term of office of Bruno Bézard, Bpifrance Participations and Gilles Michel as Directors for a period of four years.
The Shareholders' Meeting approved the compensation paid or awarded to Directors and Executive Corporate Officers for the 2021 financial year (ex post votes) and the compensation policies applicable to Directors and Executive Corporate Officers for the 2022 financial year (ex ante votes).
The Shareholders also renewed the term of office of the Company's Principal Statutory Auditors for a new period of six financial years.
The Shareholders' Meeting ratified the transfer of the Company's registered office to 100, rue de Courcelles - 75017 Paris and the amendment of Article 20 of the articles of associations in order to remove the obligation to appoint Alternate Statutory Auditors.
The Shareholders also renewed the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to carry out share buybacks.
As a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players, Valeo is innovating to make mobility cleaner, safer and smarter. The company is focusing on four key areas - electrification, driving assistance systems, reinventing the interior experience and lighting; Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange. Valeo in figures: In 2021 the Group generated sales of 17.3 billion euros and invested 8.7% of sales in R&D. At December 31, 2021, Valeo had 184 plants, 21 research centers, 43 development centers and 16 distribution platforms, and employed 103,300 people in 31 countries worldwide.
VALEO
100, rue de Courcelles, 75017 Paris www.valeo.com
Media Relations
+33 6 67 88 89 33 | +33 6 81 73 83 41 | +33 7 63 99 41 12
press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com