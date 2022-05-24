Valeo : Press release – Valeo's Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, May 24, 2022

Valeo's Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022

Valeo's Annual Shareholders' Meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Jacques Aschenbroich, Chairman of the Board of Directors. All the resolutions were adopted.

The shareholders approved the 2021 financial statements published on February 25, 2022 as well as a dividend distribution of

0.35 euro per share. The ex-dividend date is set at May 27, 2022, and the record date at May 30, 2022. The dividend will be paid on May 31, 2022.

The shareholders renewed the term of office of Bruno Bézard, Bpifrance Participations and Gilles Michel as Directors for a period of four years.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the compensation paid or awarded to Directors and Executive Corporate Officers for the 2021 financial year (ex post votes) and the compensation policies applicable to Directors and Executive Corporate Officers for the 2022 financial year (ex ante votes).

The Shareholders also renewed the term of office of the Company's Principal Statutory Auditors for a new period of six financial years.

The Shareholders' Meeting ratified the transfer of the Company's registered office to 100, rue de Courcelles - 75017 Paris and the amendment of Article 20 of the articles of associations in order to remove the obligation to appoint Alternate Statutory Auditors.

The Shareholders also renewed the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to carry out share buybacks.