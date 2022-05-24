Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Valeo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FR   FR0013176526

VALEO

(FR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/24 11:35:25 am EDT
18.61 EUR   -1.74%
01:59pVALEO : Press release – Valeo's Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022
PU
12:10pVALEO : Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022
PU
05/23VALEO : Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valeo : Press release – Valeo's Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022

05/24/2022 | 01:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, May 24, 2022

Valeo's Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022

Valeo's Annual Shareholders' Meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Jacques Aschenbroich, Chairman of the Board of Directors. All the resolutions were adopted.

The shareholders approved the 2021 financial statements published on February 25, 2022 as well as a dividend distribution of

0.35 euro per share. The ex-dividend date is set at May 27, 2022, and the record date at May 30, 2022. The dividend will be paid on May 31, 2022.

The shareholders renewed the term of office of Bruno Bézard, Bpifrance Participations and Gilles Michel as Directors for a period of four years.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the compensation paid or awarded to Directors and Executive Corporate Officers for the 2021 financial year (ex post votes) and the compensation policies applicable to Directors and Executive Corporate Officers for the 2022 financial year (ex ante votes).

The Shareholders also renewed the term of office of the Company's Principal Statutory Auditors for a new period of six financial years.

The Shareholders' Meeting ratified the transfer of the Company's registered office to 100, rue de Courcelles - 75017 Paris and the amendment of Article 20 of the articles of associations in order to remove the obligation to appoint Alternate Statutory Auditors.

The Shareholders also renewed the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to carry out share buybacks.

As a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players, Valeo is innovating to make mobility cleaner, safer and smarter. The company is focusing on four key areas - electrification, driving assistance systems, reinventing the interior experience and lighting; Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange. Valeo in figures: In 2021 the Group generated sales of 17.3 billion euros and invested 8.7% of sales in R&D. At December 31, 2021, Valeo had 184 plants, 21 research centers, 43 development centers and 16 distribution platforms, and employed 103,300 people in 31 countries worldwide.

VALEO

100, rue de Courcelles, 75017 Paris www.valeo.com

Media Relations

+33 6 67 88 89 33 | +33 6 81 73 83 41 | +33 7 63 99 41 12

press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com

Disclaimer

Valeo SA published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 17:58:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VALEO
01:59pVALEO : Press release – Valeo's Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022
PU
12:10pVALEO : Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022
PU
05/23VALEO : Document
PU
05/19French Telecoms Giant Orange Hires Valeo Chairman to Same Role
MT
05/17VALEO : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
05/16VALEO : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/12European Commission OKs Valeo's Acquisition of VSEA
MT
05/09Global Auto Parts Makers Resume Work in Shanghai Despite Lockdown
MT
05/04VALEO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/02Newtopia Appoints Collin Swenson as CFO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALEO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 393 M 20 724 M 20 724 M
Net income 2022 257 M 274 M 274 M
Net Debt 2022 3 468 M 3 706 M 3 706 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 4 578 M 4 912 M 4 892 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 103 300
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart VALEO
Duration : Period :
Valeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 18,94 €
Average target price 22,13 €
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacques Aschenbroich Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations
Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Thierry Moulonguet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALEO-28.74%4 892
DENSO CORPORATION-20.18%45 448
APTIV PLC-43.01%25 468
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.95%18 047
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-25.95%14 732
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-20.24%14 670