Stock FR VALEO
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Valeo

Valeo

Equities

FR

FR0013176526

Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:35:20 2023-10-27 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Valeo 5-day change 1st Jan Change
12.12 EUR +3.90% -4.94% -27.46%
06:02pm VALEO : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
05:16pm VALEO : Q3 23: Even powertrains need visibility Alphavalue
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Valeo

VALEO : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
VALEO : Q3 23: Even powertrains need visibility Alphavalue
VALEO : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
Oddo BHF Reduces Valeo PT, Affirms Neutral Rating MT
VALEO : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating ZD
VALEO : UBS maintains a Buy rating ZD
France's Valeo third-quarter sales rise driven by key regions, businesses RE
Valeo third quarter sales rise driven by auto production in key regions RE
VALEO : Allowing for more clouds in our forecasts Alphavalue
VALEO : UBS remains its Buy rating ZD
Valeo Issues EUR600 Million of Green Bonds MT
VALEO : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Accor Said Moving Forward With EUR500 Million Hybrid Bond Sale MT
Valeo Pharma Entered Into $5 Million Credit Facilty Agreement With Accord Financial Inc. MT
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Valeo to Sell from Neutral MT
VALEO : Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Sell ZD
Valeo Pharma's Fiscal Q3 Loss Widens, Revenue Grows; Up 3.5% MT
Valeo Pharma's Fiscal Q3 Loss Widens, Revenue Grows MT
Valeo to double by 2030 number of repaired, resold components RE
Valeo Pharma Closes $4.5 Million Financing; Gained 14.5% on Thursday MT
South Africa's Coronation Fund Managers Appoints New Sponsor MT
James Buckley, former conservative US senator, dies at 100 -Washington Post RE
Valeo to Sell Russian Propulsion Systems Business with Buyback Option MT
Valeo to sell Russia propulsion systems business to NPK Avtopribor RE
Ooo "nauchno-proizvodstvenniy Kompleks "avtopribor" signed an agreement to acquire Production assets of Powertrain Systems business in Russia from Valeo SE (ENXTPA:FR). CI

Chart Valeo

Chart Valeo
More charts

Company Profile

Valeo is a world leader in the design, production and marketing of automotive equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - Visibility systems (26.6%): lighting systems (worldwide leader) and wiper systems (worldwide leader) to ensure visibility and safety for drivers in all weather conditions, in both day and night; - Powertrain systems (27.8%; n°2 worldwide): to reduce CO2; emissions and fuel consumption around: electrification of powertrain, transmissions automation all automatic gearboxes, air loop management; - Thermal systems (22.3%; n°2 worldwide): to optimize thermal management in the cabin through pollution emissions reduction, battery range optimization and passengers' health and well-being protection; - Comfort and driving assistance systems (20.9%; n°2 worldwide): detection systems (largest range of smart sensors and features portfolio on the market), advanced human-machine interfaces and connected cars from short-range to long-range connectivity; - other (2.4%). At the end of 2022, the group owned 183 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.8%), Europe and Africa (39.5%), Asia (33%), North America (19.3%) and South America (2.4%).
Sector
Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Valeo

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
11.66EUR
Average target price
20.79EUR
Spread / Average Target
+78.34%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
VALEO Stock Valeo
-27.46% 2 981 M $
DENSO CORPORATION Stock Denso Corporation
+42.72% 45 233 M $
APTIV PLC Stock Aptiv PLC
-7.26% 25 282 M $
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. Stock Weichai Power Co., Ltd.
+12.21% 15 773 M $
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD Stock Hyundai Mobis Co.,Ltd
+9.73% 14 491 M $
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. Stock Magna International Inc.
-12.78% 14 164 M $
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.
+9.84% 13 087 M $
CONTINENTAL AG Stock Continental AG
+7.65% 12 469 M $
AISIN CORPORATION Stock Aisin Corporation
+55.07% 9 577 M $
BORGWARNER INC. Stock BorgWarner Inc.
-8.60% 8 994 M $
Other Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Valeo - Euronext Paris
  4. News
  5. Valeo : Q3 23
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer