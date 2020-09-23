Log in
VALEO

(FR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/23 04:34:20 am
27.01 EUR   +3.33%
04:15aVALEO : Sep, 2020 EVERCORE ISI – NEW MOBILITY & AI FORUM presentation
PU
09/22VALEO : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/21VALEO : announces an employee share offering
PU
Valeo : Sep, 2020 EVERCORE ISI – NEW MOBILITY & AI FORUM presentation

09/23/2020 | 04:15am EDT

LEADERSHIP IN ADAS

DRIVING SAFER AND SMARTER MOBILITY

A Leader in ADAS

Most comprehensive sensor portfolio in the industry

Scalable system platforms with re-usable hardware and software modules

22,100 18

EmployeesCountries

7,000 3,900

Research & Development

System & Software

VALEO RESERVED

1

2

1 in 4 new vehicles

>11bn€ Order Intake

already come with

over the past 3 years

a Valeo ADAS system

3

4

1st Stand-Alone Level 2

1st AI Driver Monitoring

based on camera-only

with driver distraction

technology

& drowsiness detection

MAY 2020 | 22

2019 figures

Privately Operated Vehicles (POV) Drive Market Growth

  • Safety first: Vision Zero
  • ADAS is accelerating
  • Privately-operatedvehicles will focus on Level 2+
  • Affordability drives up penetration rates and generates volumes

Amount of L2/+ systems for POV to quadruple by 2025

VALEO RESERVED

MAY 2020 | 3

Driverless Vehicles focus on Commercial Services

  • Transportation of people and goods will first adopt L4 automation
  • Automation becomes a business case, rather than a customer feature
  • Uncertainty of regulatory and liability frameworks slows broad deployment

"Tier-1 suppliers like Valeo are also helping us get up and

going."

(John Krafcik at IAA 2019)

Credit: YouTube

VALEO RESERVED

MAY 2020 | 4

Platforms Generate Economies of Scale

INTERIOR COCOON

Driver and cabin monitoring

EXTERIOR COCOON

Perception and

Situational Awareness

Valeo supports both pillars with our platforms for Automated, Connected, UX solutions

VALEO RESERVED

MAY 2020 | 5

Powerful SOCs move the goalposts

  • Silicon integration pushes chipmakers up the value chain
  • We have built successful co-operations in the ADAS and Connectivity space
  • We provide the broadest sensor portfolio in the market complemented by SW stacks

Established players in the western hemisphere...

[&]

... agile ecosystem / favourable government

Valeo has built global partnerships and local presence to add value as an integrator

VALEO RESERVED

MAY 2020 | 6

Addressing New Value Spaces:

Smart Mobility is More Than Cars

  • CES 2020 Demos:
    • eDeliver4U with Meituan
    • Mobility kit with TwinsWheel
  • Cooperation with shuttle-makers
  • Expand into cyber-services, localization, smart infrastructure etc.

Credit: Valeo

Credit: Valeo

Credit: Navya

Credit: EasyMile

Credit: Scania

Credit: Valeo

VALEO RESERVED

MAY 2020 | 7

30 YEARS OF VALEO INNOVATION IN ADAS

Mirror-integrated

Rain Sensor

1995

Ultrasonic

Programmable ASIC

Parking Aid

1998

1991

Rain-Light-Humidity Sensor

2015

Laser Scanner

w/ increased vFoV

2020

Multi-beam

Automotive-grade

Traffic Alert

3D Laser Scanner

2017

2009

3D Surround View

Front Camera

w/ 100° lens

Camera design

w/ obj. detection

2020

for high resolution

2015

2021

Perpendicular & Braking

Park Assist

Park Assist

2010

w/ remote option

Semi-automatic Park Assist

2016

2007

Map-based

Vision-only

New vision/fusion

Park Assist

L2 driving function

based features

2015

Rear Camera

2019

2021

Seamless

w/ obj. detection

2013

View

2010

Rear Camera

Hidden ultrasonic

Parking

New Ultrasonic Sensor

w/ distance overlay

installation

Domain ECU

Interface

2006

2015

2016

Invisible Trailer

2021

5-camera

Parking Aid

rear view

Surround View

w/ flankguard

2019

2009

2011

THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING

1 billion ADAS sensors in the last 30 years, another billion in the next 5 years

MARCHMAY 20202020 ||

Source: Valeo market estimation

Disclaimer

Valeo SA published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 08:14:08 UTC
