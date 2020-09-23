|
Valeo : Sep, 2020 EVERCORE ISI – NEW MOBILITY & AI FORUM presentation
09/23/2020 | 04:15am EDT
LEADERSHIP IN ADAS
DRIVING SAFER AND SMARTER MOBILITY
A Leader in ADAS
Most comprehensive sensor portfolio in the industry
Scalable system platforms with re-usable hardware and software modules
22,100 18
EmployeesCountries
7,000 3,900
|
Research & Development
|
System & Software
VALEO RESERVED
|
1
|
2
|
1 in 4 new vehicles
|
>11bn€ Order Intake
|
already come with
|
over the past 3 years
|
a Valeo ADAS system
|
|
3
|
4
|
1st Stand-Alone Level 2
|
1st AI Driver Monitoring
|
based on camera-only
|
with driver distraction
|
technology
|
& drowsiness detection
MAY 2020 | 22
Privately Operated Vehicles (POV) Drive Market Growth
-
Safety first: Vision Zero
-
ADAS is accelerating
-
Privately-operatedvehicles will focus on Level 2+
-
Affordability drives up penetration rates and generates volumes
Amount of L2/+ systems for POV to quadruple by 2025
|
VALEO RESERVED
|
MAY 2020 | 3
Driverless Vehicles focus on Commercial Services
-
Transportation of people and goods will first adopt L4 automation
-
Automation becomes a business case, rather than a customer feature
-
Uncertainty of regulatory and liability frameworks slows broad deployment
"Tier-1 suppliers like Valeo are also helping us get up and
going."
(John Krafcik at IAA 2019)
|
VALEO RESERVED
|
MAY 2020 | 4
Platforms Generate Economies of Scale
INTERIOR COCOON
Driver and cabin monitoring
EXTERIOR COCOON
Perception and
Situational Awareness
Valeo supports both pillars with our platforms for Automated, Connected, UX solutions
|
VALEO RESERVED
|
MAY 2020 | 5
Powerful SOCs move the goalposts
-
Silicon integration pushes chipmakers up the value chain
-
We have built successful co-operations in the ADAS and Connectivity space
-
We provide the broadest sensor portfolio in the market complemented by SW stacks
|
Established players in the western hemisphere...
|
[&]
|
... agile ecosystem / favourable government
Valeo has built global partnerships and local presence to add value as an integrator
|
VALEO RESERVED
|
MAY 2020 | 6
Addressing New Value Spaces:
Smart Mobility is More Than Cars
-
CES 2020 Demos:
-
-
eDeliver4U with Meituan
-
Mobility kit with TwinsWheel
-
Cooperation with shuttle-makers
-
Expand into cyber-services, localization, smart infrastructure etc.
|
Credit: Valeo
|
Credit: Valeo
|
Credit: Navya
|
Credit: EasyMile
|
Credit: Scania
|
Credit: Valeo
|
VALEO RESERVED
|
MAY 2020 | 7
30 YEARS OF VALEO INNOVATION IN ADAS
Mirror-integrated
Rain Sensor
1995
|
Ultrasonic
|
Programmable ASIC
|
Parking Aid
|
1998
|
1991
|
|
Rain-Light-Humidity Sensor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
Laser Scanner
|
|
|
|
w/ increased vFoV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Multi-beam
|
|
|
Automotive-grade
|
|
|
Traffic Alert
|
|
|
3D Laser Scanner
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3D Surround View
|
|
Front Camera
|
|
|
|
w/ 100° lens
|
Camera design
|
|
|
w/ obj. detection
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
for high resolution
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Perpendicular & Braking
|
|
|
|
|
Park Assist
|
|
|
Park Assist
|
|
|
2010
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
w/ remote option
|
|
|
Semi-automatic Park Assist
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2007
|
|
Map-based
|
|
Vision-only
|
New vision/fusion
|
|
|
Park Assist
|
|
|
|
L2 driving function
|
based features
|
|
|
2015
|
|
Rear Camera
|
|
2019
|
2021
|
|
|
|
Seamless
|
w/ obj. detection
|
|
|
|
2013
|
|
|
|
|
View
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rear Camera
|
|
Hidden ultrasonic
|
Parking
|
New Ultrasonic Sensor
|
w/ distance overlay
|
|
installation
|
Domain ECU
|
|
Interface
|
2006
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
Invisible Trailer
|
2021
|
5-camera
|
Parking Aid
|
|
|
rear view
|
|
Surround View
|
w/ flankguard
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2009
|
2011
|
|
|
|
THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING
1 billion ADAS sensors in the last 30 years, another billion in the next 5 years
MARCHMAY 20202020 ||
Source: Valeo market estimation
Disclaimer
Valeo SA published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 08:14:08 UTC
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
16 331 M
19 085 M
19 085 M
|Net income 2020
|
-950 M
-1 110 M
-1 110 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
4 028 M
4 707 M
4 707 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-6,51x
|Yield 2020
|0,63%
|
|Capitalization
|
6 259 M
7 329 M
7 315 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,63x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,53x
|Nbr of Employees
|114 700
|Free-Float
|96,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VALEO
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|20
|Average target price
|
26,00 €
|Last Close Price
|
26,14 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
76,0%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-0,54%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-54,1%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|VALEO
|-16.78%
|7 329