Valeo: contract with an ISP for share buybacks

Valeo announces that it has entered into an agreement with an investment services provider (ISP) for the implementation of certain objectives of its share buyback program as authorized by the Annual General Meeting of May 24.



Under the terms of the contract, the ISP will sell a certain number of Valeo shares, up to a maximum of 25 million euros, at a price not exceeding 70 euros per share, to the automotive supplier, which undertakes to acquire them by May 13 at the latest.



These shares will be fully allocated to cover the implementation of any free share and performance share plans, the allocation of shares to employees and, more generally, any allocation of shares within the Group.



