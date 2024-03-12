Valeo: contract with an ISP for share buybacks
Under the terms of the contract, the ISP will sell a certain number of Valeo shares, up to a maximum of 25 million euros, at a price not exceeding 70 euros per share, to the automotive supplier, which undertakes to acquire them by May 13 at the latest.
These shares will be fully allocated to cover the implementation of any free share and performance share plans, the allocation of shares to employees and, more generally, any allocation of shares within the Group.
