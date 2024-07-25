Valeo: margin and cash flow objectives reaffirmed

Total sales for the 1st half amounted to 11,117 million euros, down 1% compared to the same period in 2023.



Original equipment sales were down 1% on a like-for-like basis. Replacement market sales are up 5% on a like-for-like basis.



EBITDA stands at 1,383 million euros, or 12.4% of sales, up 0.8 points on the same period in 2023, in line with the 2024 guidance (between 12.1% and 13.1% of sales).



Operating margin excluding share of profits of associates came to 445 million euros, or 4.0% of sales, up 0.8 points on the same period in 2023.



Operating income totaled 399 million euros. Group share of net income amounted to 141 million euros. In the first half, free cash flow generation was 121 million euros, in line with the free cash flow target of 350 million euros for 2024.



Order intake fell to 9.1 billion euros due to project deferrals in the second half.



For the 2024 and 2025 targets: adjusted sales targets taking into account market dynamics, margin and free cash flow targets are reaffirmed, supported by cost reduction measures', says the Group.



