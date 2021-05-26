Valeo : Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021

The shareholders approved the 2020 financial statements published on February 18, 2021 as well as a dividend distribution of 0.30 euro per share. The ex-dividend date is set at May 28, 2021, and the record date at May 31, 2021. The dividend will be paid on June 1, 2021.

The shareholders approved the appointment of Christophe Périllat as Director of Valeo for a period of four years. During the meeting of the Board of Directors held following the General Meeting, he was also appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Valeo. These appointments are in line with the succession plan of Jacques Aschenbroich as detailed in the press release of October 27, 2020 and in Valeo's 2020 Universal Registration Document. The succession plan provides that the separation of the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer will take place in January 2022, with Jacques Aschenbroich continuing to act as Chairman of the Board of Directors until the end of his current term of office as Director, i.e. until May 2023, and being succeeded by Christophe Périllat as Chief Executive Officer from January 2022.

The shareholders also renewed the mandates of C. Maury Devine, Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière and Véronique Weill as Directors for a period of four years.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the compensation paid during, or awarded in respect of the financial year 2020 to the Directors and the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and the compensation policies which will apply to the Directors, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 2021, as well as to the Chief Executive Officer and to the Chairman of the Board of Directors in anticipation of the separation of these roles scheduled for January 2022.

Shareholders also renewed the authorizations and financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors to carry out share buybacks and to issue shares and securities, and granted a new authorization to allot performance shares to employees and corporate officers. This authorization replaces the one given at the General Meeting of May 23, 2019.