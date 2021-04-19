Valeo : Innovations – Solutions to Mobility Challenges

Contents

Valeo at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show

Providing new technologies to meet the challenges of modern mobility, where China is leading the way

Valeo, innovating for cleaner mobility in a country on the rebound and beyond

Valeo's 48V systems adapted to all new forms of mobility

High-powered electricity designed with China and for China, from the start

No electric vehicles without thermal systems:

Valeo presents two world firsts at the Shanghai Auto Show

Valeo, innovating for safer mobility on roads in China and worldwide

Detect, protect, inform: Valeo's health shield to keep travel virus-free

Assisted driving, protected driving

Valeo's 360° lighting technology,

see and be seen more clearly for greater protection

Valeo, innovating for smarter mobility in Asia's largest country and all over the world

Valeo presents its autonomous electric delivery droid

Valeo Mobility Kit, the best in shared intelligence

Valeo, leader in technology at the epicenter of the transformations shaping mobility, firmly established in China

Valeo, a leader in each of its businesses

Valeo, firmly established in China