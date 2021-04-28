Valeo : Presentation – Q1 2021 Sales

Q1 2021
SALES
JACQUES ASCHENBROICH
Q1 2021 SALES
Q1 2021 HIGHLIGHTS (1/2)
-
Sales of €4,667m, up 8% LFL vs 2020
-
OEM sales up 7% LFL vs 2020 in line with the market excluding region mix
-
Strong outperformance in all regions vs 2019
|
Region
|
Outperformance*
|
|
|
Europe
|
+12pts
|
Asia
|
+12pts
|
of which China
|
+26pts
|
North America
|
+12pts
|
South America
|
+26pts
|
|
-
14pts World outperformance vs 2019 excluding region mix
-
Strong outperformance in all Business Groups vs 2019 mainly driven by ADAS and electriﬁcation
|
Business Group
|
Outperformance*
|
|
|
Comfort & Driving Assistance
|
+21pts
|
Powertrain
|
+15pts
|
Thermal
|
+7pts
|
Visibility
|
+11pts
*IHS estimates April 16 2021 and CPCA for China ** Excluding region mix
Q1 2021 HIGHLIGHTS (2/2)
-
Valeo Siemens eAutomotive: in line with our expectations
-
-
Strong outperformance* at Valeo Group level expected in Q2 vs 2020 and 2019
-
FY 2021 guidance conﬁrmed
*IHS estimates April 16 2021 and CPCA for China
|
|
April 28, 2021
|
4
|
|
|
VALEO'S WORLDWIDE COMMITMENT
IN LINE WITH
EUROPEAN GREEN DEAL AMBITION
Annualized CO2
emissions reduction objectives integrated into the variable compensation of the Group's 1,500 key managers and performance shares granted to senior management
