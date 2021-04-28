Valeo : Presentation – Q1 2021 Sales

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 18 516 M 22 351 M 22 351 M Net income 2021 340 M 411 M 411 M Net Debt 2021 3 036 M 3 664 M 3 664 M P/E ratio 2021 20,5x Yield 2021 2,10% Capitalization 6 866 M 8 293 M 8 289 M EV / Sales 2021 0,53x EV / Sales 2022 0,48x Nbr of Employees 110 300 Free-Float 96,5% Chart VALEO Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VALEO Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 20 Average target price 31,20 € Last Close Price 28,58 € Spread / Highest target 61,0% Spread / Average Target 9,17% Spread / Lowest Target -23,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Jacques Aschenbroich Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer Thierry Moulonguet Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) VALEO -11.46% 8 293 DENSO CORPORATION 11.49% 48 824 APTIV PLC 12.60% 39 680 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 34.39% 29 367 CONTINENTAL AG -2.52% 28 552 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 8.81% 23 042