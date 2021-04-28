Log in
    FR   FR0013176526

VALEO

(FR)
Valeo : Presentation – Q1 2021 Sales

04/28/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
Q1 2021

SALES

JACQUES ASCHENBROICH

CHAIRMAN & CEO

Q1 2021 SALES

VALEO RESERVED

April 28, 2021

2

Q1 2021 HIGHLIGHTS (1/2)

  • Sales of €4,667m, up 8% LFL vs 2020
  • OEM sales up 7% LFL vs 2020 in line with the market excluding region mix
  • Strong outperformance in all regions vs 2019

Region

Outperformance*

Europe

+12pts

Asia

+12pts

of which China

+26pts

North America

+12pts

South America

+26pts

  • 14pts World outperformance vs 2019 excluding region mix
  • Strong outperformance in all Business Groups vs 2019 mainly driven by ADAS and electriﬁcation

Business Group

Outperformance*

Comfort & Driving Assistance

+21pts

Powertrain

+15pts

Thermal

+7pts

Visibility

+11pts

*IHS estimates April 16 2021 and CPCA for China ** Excluding region mix

VALEO RESERVED

Q1 2021 HIGHLIGHTS (2/2)

  • Valeo Siemens eAutomotive: in line with our expectations
    • Sales +93%
  • Strong outperformance* at Valeo Group level expected in Q2 vs 2020 and 2019
  • FY 2021 guidance conﬁrmed

*IHS estimates April 16 2021 and CPCA for China

VALEO RESERVED

April 28, 2021

4

VALEO'S WORLDWIDE COMMITMENT

IN LINE WITH

EUROPEAN GREEN DEAL AMBITION

C02

Valeo

-45%

Annualized CO2

emissions reduction objectives integrated into the variable compensation of the Group's 1,500 key managers and performance shares granted to senior management

2019

2030

2050

April 28, 2021

5

Disclaimer

Valeo SA published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 516 M 22 351 M 22 351 M
Net income 2021 340 M 411 M 411 M
Net Debt 2021 3 036 M 3 664 M 3 664 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 6 866 M 8 293 M 8 289 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 110 300
Free-Float 96,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 31,20 €
Last Close Price 28,58 €
Spread / Highest target 61,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacques Aschenbroich Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations
Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Thierry Moulonguet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALEO-11.46%8 293
DENSO CORPORATION11.49%48 824
APTIV PLC12.60%39 680
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.34.39%29 367
CONTINENTAL AG-2.52%28 552
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD8.81%23 042
