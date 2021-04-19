Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Valeo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FR   FR0013176526

VALEO

(FR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valeo : Six Valeo innovations for cleaner and safer mobility to be revealed at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show

04/19/2021 | 02:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, April 19, 2021 - At the 19th edition of the Shanghai Auto Show, Valeo is unveiling six innovations in response to the today's major mobility challenges, of which China is now leading the way.

CO2 emissions reduction and environmental responsibility are part of Valeo's DNA. As a pioneer in vehicle electrification, Valeo has invested more than 10 billion euros in this field over the past 10 years, to become the world no. 1. The Group offers the broadest portfolio of technologies, covering all segments and uses, from affordable solutions to the most powerful systems.

As mobility is undergoing a revolution in terms of how vehicles are powered, attention is often focused on electric systems, but we should bear in mind that the revolution would simply not be possible without innovative thermal systems. Valeo is also a world leader in this field, offering all the right technologies, from battery thermal management to smart air conditioning systems.

At the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, Valeo is therefore presenting two innovative technologies that eliminate the dilemma of having to choose between travel range and in-vehicle thermal comfort:

  • New Valeo heat pump: procures two-thirds of its energy demand from the ambient air, thereby limiting the need to draw energy from the onboard batteries, and using a natural refrigerant. Electric cars equipped with the device can travel up to 30% further at -15°C than those fitted with more conventional heating systems. In 2021, a major European automaker will be the first in the world to integrate into its new electric vehicle platform a HVAC option that uses Valeo's technology based on a heat pump and a natural refrigerant.
  • Valeo FlexHeater: a new smart heating technology. It consists of radiant panels hidden under the cabin linings and consumes 25% less electricity (with four passengers on board) - and 50% less when the driver is alone - than traditional heating systems that deliver air flows through ventilation.

For ever cleaner mobility, at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show Valeo is also presenting its first end-to-end all-electric powertrain system from its joint venture Valeo Siemens eAutomotive based in China. The technology offers 100 kW of power and includes the electric motor, the inverter (the brain of the system) and the reducer (the equivalent of the gearbox). It is suitable for the small and medium-sized city cars that make up the majority of vehicles in China and is also ideal for small sedans found on roads worldwide. The solution provides vehicles with the performance they need at a reasonable cost.

Valeo is taking a holistic approach to the challenge of safer mobility. Not only is it developing driving assistance solutions that give drivers a better vision and understanding of their surroundings - enabling them to make the right decisions at the right time - its solutions also offer drivers and passengers a clean and healthy cabin environment. Valeo is therefore presenting a series of technologies that transform vehicles into a sort of 'health shield'. Valeo's innovations detect pollutants and protect people from germs, allergens and viruses thanks to a highly efficient filter.

At the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, Valeo is announcing the development of the first 360° lighting solution. The technology surrounds the vehicle with a band of light, which projects clear, simple and instantaneous indications that can be seen by nearby road users, especially vulnerable road users such as cyclists and people on scooters and motor scooters.

At a time when mobility is taking on new forms and new vehicles are appearing, such as droids and other small delivery robots, Valeo is rolling out its ready-to-use technologies that can be integrated into the new driverless vehicles. The Valeo Mobility Kit, presented at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, consists of sensors - 'the vehicle's eyes and ears' - electronic control units and algorithms.

This is how driverless logistics solutions, benefiting from Valeo's 'Plug & Play' perception systems (operational as soon as they are installed), can take shape. With these solutions, new business that are based on proven technologies with automotive quality and reliability can be created, and at affordable costs thanks to large-scale production.

All of Valeo's innovations, including those presented at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, aim to achieve mobility that is smarter - by reducing its impact on global warming - less energy-intensive, safer, capable of taking care of people and their health, and more easily shared with as many people as possible thanks to its affordability.

All of this comes as a result of Valeo's innovation-driven strategy. In 2020, 94% of the Group's original equipment sales were generated by technologies that reduce CO2 emissions and increase road safety and 56% of the orders received by the Group, including Valeo Siemens eAutomotive, were for technologies that did not exist three years ago.

Disclaimer

Valeo SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 06:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALEO
02:39aVALEO  : Innovations – Solutions to Mobility Challenges
PU
02:39aVALEO  : Six Valeo innovations for cleaner and safer mobility to be revealed at ..
PU
04/15VALEO  : Protective shield against Covid-19 for buses – Valeo receives sus..
PU
04/15VALEO  : Sell rating from RBC
MD
04/15VALEO  : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/06VALEO : 2020 Universal Registration Document availability
PU
03/29Valeo Pharma Up 10.9% after Reporting Commercialization, Supply Deal with Nov..
MT
03/29MARKET CHATTER : Ex-Premier Foods CEO, Cinven Drafting $2 Billion Offer for Vale..
MT
03/24VALEO  : General Meeting 2021
PU
03/23VALEO  : HSBC webinar – Future Transport Week presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 601 M 22 261 M 22 261 M
Net income 2021 340 M 407 M 407 M
Net Debt 2021 3 129 M 3 745 M 3 745 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 6 734 M 8 067 M 8 060 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 110 300
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart VALEO
Duration : Period :
Valeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 31,32 €
Last Close Price 28,03 €
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacques Aschenbroich Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations
Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Thierry Moulonguet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALEO-13.17%8 067
DENSO CORPORATION17.15%51 165
APTIV PLC8.26%38 149
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.32.97%28 785
CONTINENTAL AG-3.03%28 170
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD19.77%25 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ