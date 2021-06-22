Log in
    FR   FR0013176526

VALEO

(FR)
  Report
Valeo : equips 250 commuter shuttles for employees with its anti-Covid-19 technology

06/22/2021 | 02:37am EDT
The shuttles operate in the Americas (Mexico and Brazil), Asia (India, Indonesia, Japan and Thailand) and Europe (Spain, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania and Turkey).

The Valeo UV air purifier is currently the world's most powerful air sterilization system for bus and coach cabins, eliminating more than 95% of viruses, including Covid-19. Its effectiveness against SARS‑CoV‑2 has been scientifically proven by the Frankfurt University Hospital and the German Institute for Laser Technologies in Medicine and Metrology at the University of Ulm (ILM).

It is compatible with buses and coaches of all types and sizes, air-conditioned or not, and can equip new vehicles or those already on the road. The Valeo UV Purifier's ultraviolet ray technology works as both a bactericide and a germicide, killing microbes, viruses and pathogens. Valeo has created a unique 'light labyrinth' solution through which the air flows. The purifying rays remain firmly inside the device so that passengers are never exposed to them.

Valeo is a world leader in vehicle air treatment systems. Improving air quality aims to make mobility safer, which is one of the Group's key innovation focuses.

For Valeo, protecting the health and safety of its employees is a top priority. All Valeo sites worldwide - plants, R&D centers and head offices - apply a reinforced health protocol, and its highly demanding requirements help to control the spread of the virus.

More about the Valeo UV Purifier technology, see:
https://www.valeo-thermalbus.com/eu_en/Innovation/UV-air-purification

The Valeo UV Purifier was named as the year's top innovation in Germany by the VDA (Verband der Automobilindustrie - the German association of automotive manufacturers and leading automotive suppliers) on World Creativity and Innovation Day 2021 on April 21, 2021.

Disclaimer

Valeo SA published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 06:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 521 M 22 058 M 22 058 M
Net income 2021 325 M 387 M 387 M
Net Debt 2021 2 986 M 3 556 M 3 556 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 2,07%
Capitalization 6 453 M 7 688 M 7 686 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 110 300
Free-Float 91,3%
Valeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VALEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 31,38 €
Last Close Price 26,86 €
Spread / Highest target 71,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacques Aschenbroich Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Bouquot VP-Strategy & External Relations
Catherine Delhaye Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Thierry Moulonguet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALEO-16.79%7 688
DENSO CORPORATION22.61%52 855
APTIV PLC13.03%39 831
CONTINENTAL AG5.68%29 644
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.22.18%26 611
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD12.33%23 279