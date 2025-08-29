On Friday, Valeo officially inaugurated a new factory located northwest of Shanghai, a facility that the French automotive equipment manufacturer intends to dedicate to technologies related to the new generation of software-defined vehicles (SDVs).



Located in the Waigang Industrial Park in the Jiading District, these premises will enable the group to strengthen its local production capabilities and consolidate its leading position in the field of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), both in the Chinese market and globally.



Covering an area of nearly 30,000 m², it will be mainly dedicated to R&D and the production of various types of ADAS sensors, including LiDAR technology, which plays a key role in level 3 and above autonomous driving, as well as computers such as domain controllers and zone controllers.



Valeo, which has three R&D and production sites in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Shanghai, as well as an R&D center in Wuhan, explains that it attaches strategic importance to the Chinese automotive market, which it considers to be a true global driver of innovation.



Management said that Shanghai is at the forefront of international trends in the fields of software-defined vehicles, ADAS, and electrification.



In all, Valeo has over 18,000 employees in China, including 4,500 engineers dedicated to technological innovation.