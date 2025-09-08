Qualcomm and Valeo announce the expansion of their long-standing technology collaboration to provide advanced driver assistance (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) solutions to automakers around the world.
This collaboration combines Qualcomm's Snapdragon Ride Pilot solutions with Valeo's expertise in hardware and software, including automatic parking algorithms, sensors, ECU systems, and integration and validation.
The companies are offering a pre-integrated AD/ADAS solution designed to streamline vehicle implementation and meet a key demand from global automakers: accelerating time to market.
This scalable system adapts to a wide range of hardware configurations, from entry-level systems to high-performance centralized computers for software-defined vehicles (SDVs).
The joint solution offered by Valeo and Qualcomm is ready for market launch, with Snapdragon Ride SoCs and AD/ADAS software pre-integrated into an offering available worldwide as from today.
Valeo increaed collaboration with Qualcomm in ADAS systems
Published on 09/08/2025 at 03:34 am EDT
