PRESS RELEASE

Operating expenses rose from €19.0 million in 2022 to €21.1 million in 2023, mainly due to:

Personnel expenses, which increase from €8.6 million to €9.3 million, as a result of the reinforcement of the teams, and more specifically to the recruitment of highly qualified scientists as well as the indemnities paid to the former employees who left the Group in 2023.

External expenses increased from €9.4 million to €10.3 million, due to R&D activities, with a focus in 2023 on the clinical development of AsiDNA™ and on the optimization and preclinical development of VIO-01.

The financial result was a loss of (39) thousand euros.

After taking into account these various items of income and expense, the net result is a loss of €20.34million compared to a loss of €19.56 million recorded in the previous year.

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

As of December 31, 2023, the Group had a cash position of €6.8 million, compared with €14.6 million at December 31, 2022. The outstanding financial debt at the end of 2023 amounted to €9.0 million, which includes state-backed loans obtained in February 2021.

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. This principle has been retained by the Board of Directors on the basis of a cash position of 6.8 million euros on December 31, 2023 and the financing commitments received from its main shareholders Invus and Financière de la Montagne, in an amount of 5 million euros. The Group will thus be able to finance its activities at least until the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 on the basis of its financing plan.

2023 HIGHLIGHTS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

ASIDNA™

AsiDNA™ is a first-in-class DNA Decoy which traps and sequesters DNA-PK, a complex of proteins involved in the DNA Damage Response. AsiDNA™ thus induces inhibition of DNA-PK-dependent DNA repair in tumor cell, which nevertheless continues its replication cycle, but with damaged DNA, thus leading to cell death. AsiDNA is used in combination with other tumor DNA damaging agents such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy, or in combination with inhibitors of a specific repair pathway such as PARPi or other targeted therapies, to increase their efficacy, notably by abrogating any resistance to these treatments, without increasing toxicity. AsiDNA™ specifically targets tumor cells and has a very favorable safety profile in humans observed in four Phase 1/1b clinical studies. The Company continued the clinical development of AsiDNA™ in 2023.

Given the limited efficacy observed during phase 1 clinical trials especially as a monotherapy, it was not considered beneficial for patients to further pursue clinical development of AsiDNA™ or initiate a phase 2 study. Furthermore, AsiDNA™ is assumed to generate no revenue and only have minor carrying costs for company industrial property. For all these reasons, it was decided to deprioritize AsiDNA™ clinical investigation to focus efforts on development of VIO-01, our second-generation drug candidate.

In clinical development

The company initiated a multi-center Phase 1b/2 trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AsiDNA™ in combination with the PARP inhibitor Olaparib in patients with epithelial ovarian cancer, breast cancer and metastatic castration- resistant prostate cancer who have progressed despite initial treatment with PARP inhibitors. This clinical trial started in January 2023, with the activation of the first clinical study site in the United States, Next Oncology in San Antonio.

In addition, during the first half of the year, Valerio Therapeutics continued its two trials conducted in collaboration with two academic research centers of excellence in oncology: