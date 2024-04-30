The 2023 annual report is available to the public on the Company's website/investor relations/financial information.

About Valerio Therapeutics

ValerioTX (Euronext Growth Paris: ALVIO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

PlatON is ValerioTX's proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company's product pipeline.

VIO-01 (formerly OX425), the second compound from platON™, is a novel pan-DDR Decoy with high antitumor activity. It also mediates multiple immunostimulatory effects by activating the STING pathway. In 2023, VIO-01 underwent IND-enabling preclinical development until IND submission and positive feedback from the FDA to initiate its clinical development.

DecoyTAC: the 3rd generation platON™ platform, leveraging the unique MOA of DNA decoy therapeutics coupled to targeted protein degradation (PROTAC). This evolution expands the activity of platON™ platform beyond DNA repair by targeting other proteins such as transcription and epigenetic factors, in oncology and outside oncology for other diseases like inflammatory and muscular diseases.

