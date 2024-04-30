Valerio Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Development Updates

Valerio Therapeutics (formerly Onxeo) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cancer drugs by targeting tumor DNA functions through unparalleled mechanisms of action in the highly sought-after field of DNA damage response (DDR). The company focuses on the development of innovative first-in-class or disruptive compounds (in-house, acquired or licensed) from translational research to human clinical proof of concept. Valerio Therapeutics has platON®, its proprietary decoy oligonucleotide chemistry platform. It is dedicated to the generation of innovative new compounds to enrich the company's product portfolio. AsiDNA® is the first compound derived from platON®, a first-in-class inhibitor developed by the company. Based on a novel decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways, it is highly differentiated from the tumor DNA damage response. Valerio Therapeutics is also developing OX425, a novel platON®-generated drug candidate optimized to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor, acting on both the DNA damage response and the activation of the immune response, without inducing resistance. OX425 is currently undergoing Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling preclinical development.

Sector Pharmaceuticals