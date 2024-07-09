Valerio Therapeutics: report on the Combined General Meeting of June 5, 2024

The General Meeting adopted all the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors.

The consolidated result of the vote by resolution and the minutes of the General Meeting will be available within the legal deadlines on the Company's website, in the General Meetings section.

***

About Valerio Therapeutics

Valerio Therapeutics (Euronext Growth Paris: ALVIO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

PlatON is ValerioTX's proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company's product pipeline.

VIO-01 (formerly OX425), the second compound from platON™, is a novel pan-DDR Decoy with high antitumor activity. It also mediates multiple immunostimulatory effects by activating the STING pathway. In 2023, VIO-01 underwent IND-enabling preclinical development until IND submission and positive feedback from the FDA to initiate its clinical development.

DecoyTAC: the 3rd generation platON™ platform, leveraging the unique MOA of DNA decoy therapeutics coupled to targeted protein degradation (PROTAC). This evolution expands the activity of platON™ platform beyond DNA repair by targeting other proteins such as transcription and epigenetic factors, in oncology and outside oncology for other diseases like inflammatory and muscular diseases.

For further information, please visitwww.valeriotx.com

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Valerio Therapeutics and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Valerio Therapeutics to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Valerio Therapeutics is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Valerio Therapeutics to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors described in the most recent Company's registration document or in any other periodic financial report and in any other press release, which are available free of charge on the websites of the Company Group (https://valeriotx.com/) and/or the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

Contacts

Valerio Therapeutics

Investor Relations

investors@valeriotx.com

+33 (0) 1 70 38 33 99

U.S.: +1 617 366 1022