Valero Energy Continues to Reduce Debt Through Previously Announced Tender Offers

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) reduced its debt by approximately $1.25 billion in September through its previously announced tender offers for various series of Valero’s senior notes, which Valero funded with cash on hand. This transaction, combined with debt reduction and refinancing transactions completed in the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022, collectively reduced Valero’s debt by approximately $3.6 billion.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products, and sells its products primarily in the United States (“U.S.”), Canada, the United Kingdom (“U.K.”), Ireland and Latin America. Valero owns 15 petroleum refineries located in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day. Valero is a joint venture member in Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC, which owns a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana with a production capacity of 700 million gallons per year, and Valero owns 12 ethanol plants located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.6 billion gallons per year. Valero manages its operations through its Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol segments. Please visit www.investorvalero.com for more information.

