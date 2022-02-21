Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Valero Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLO   US91913Y1001

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

(VLO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Valero Energy Continues to Reduce Long-Term Debt Through Previously Announced Series of Debt Reduction and Refinancing Transactions

02/21/2022 | 10:31am EST
Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) reduced its long-term debt by approximately $750 million in February through the previously announced debt reduction and refinancing transactions. The transactions included the issuance of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2052 (the “Notes Issuance”) and the use of the proceeds from the Notes Issuance and cash on hand to repurchase and retire approximately $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of various series of Valero’s senior notes.

These transactions, combined with debt reduction and refinancing transactions completed in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, collectively reduced Valero’s long-term debt by approximately $2.0 billion.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products, and sells its products primarily in the United States (“U.S.”), Canada, the United Kingdom (“U.K.”), Ireland and Latin America. Valero owns 15 petroleum refineries located in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day. Valero is a joint venture member in Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC, which owns a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana with a production capacity of 700 million gallons per year, and Valero owns 12 ethanol plants located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.6 billion gallons per year. Valero manages its operations through its Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol segments. Please visit www.investorvalero.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 107 B - -
Net income 2021 665 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 091 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 52,5x
Yield 2021 4,54%
Capitalization 35 454 M 35 454 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 9 964
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph W. Gorder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
R. Lane Riggs President & Chief Operating Officer
Jason W. Fraser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cheryl L. Thomas Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert A. Profusek Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION15.46%35 454
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION26.43%327 929
CHEVRON CORPORATION13.69%257 192
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.38%206 399
BP PLC18.43%103 406
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.12%79 475