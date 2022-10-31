Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Valero Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLO   US91913Y1001

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

(VLO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
125.55 USD   -0.34%
04:48pValero Energy : Elects Marie A. Ffolkes to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
04:46pValero Energy Corporation Elects Marie A. Ffolkes to Board of Directors
BU
04:40pValero Energy Corp/tx : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valero Energy Corporation Elects Marie A. Ffolkes to Board of Directors

10/31/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced today that Marie A. Ffolkes has been elected as an independent director to Valero’s board of directors (the “Board”) and has joined the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective immediately.

Ms. Ffolkes is currently the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Axxelist LLC, a technology real estate company. She recently served as Chief Executive Officer of TriMark USA, LLC, a provider of design services, equipment, and supplies to the food services industry. Ms. Ffolkes has extensive experience in operations, international markets and multiple sectors, including industrial gas production and the automotive business. She previously served as President, Industrial Gases, Americas of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., and in various executive and senior management roles at Tenneco, Inc. and Johnson Controls International plc.

“We are honored to welcome Marie to our board. She brings a valuable perspective on global operations and multiple industrial sectors through her experience as a business leader,” said Joe Gorder, Valero’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Ffolkes currently serves on the board of directors of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), a global manufacturing company. She also serves on the Global Advisory Board of the Jerome A. Chazen Institute for Global Business at Columbia Business School.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products, and sells its products primarily in the United States (“U.S.”), Canada, the United Kingdom (“U.K.”), Ireland and Latin America. Valero owns 15 petroleum refineries located in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day. Valero is a joint venture member in Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC, which owns a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana with a production capacity of 700 million gallons per year, and Valero owns 12 ethanol plants located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.6 billion gallons per year. Valero manages its operations through its Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol segments. Please visit www.investorvalero.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
04:48pValero Energy : Elects Marie A. Ffolkes to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
04:46pValero Energy Corporation Elects Marie A. Ffolkes to Board of Directors
BU
04:40pValero Energy Corp/tx : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
10/27Valero Energy Maintains Dividend at $0.98 per Share; Payable on Dec. 8 to Shareholders ..
MT
10/26VALERO ENERGY CORP/TX MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
10/26Valero Energy Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend on Common Stock
BU
10/26Valero Energy Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend on Common Stock, Payable on De..
CI
10/26Barclays Adjusts Valero Energy's Price Target to $138 From $134, Keeps Overweight Ratin..
MT
10/26Goldman Sachs Raises Valero Energy's Price Target to $111 From $109, Keeps Sell Rating
MT
10/26Wells Fargo Adjusts Valero Energy's Price Target to $137 From $131, Keeps Overweight Ra..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 180 B - -
Net income 2022 10 633 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,65x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 48 568 M 48 568 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 9 794
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Valero Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 125,98 $
Average target price 137,42 $
Spread / Average Target 9,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph W. Gorder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
R. Lane Riggs President & Chief Operating Officer
Jason W. Fraser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cheryl L. Thomas Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert A. Profusek Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION67.73%48 568
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION80.91%455 863
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.67%194 894
BP PLC43.10%100 226
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-9.09%66 965
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION77.48%56 629