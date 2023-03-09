Advanced search
    VLO   US91913Y1001

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

(VLO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:32:22 2023-03-09 am EST
135.20 USD   +1.83%
Valero Energy Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on April 27, 2023
BU
02/23VALERO ENERGY CORP/TX MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/16Chevron to send over 100,000 bpd of Venezuelan oil to U.S. this month
RE
Valero Energy Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on April 27, 2023

03/09/2023 | 10:03am EST
Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) announced today that it will host a conference call on April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2023 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call may join the webcast on Valero’s Investor Relations website at investorvalero.com.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products, and sells its products primarily in the United States (“U.S.”), Canada, the United Kingdom (“U.K.”), Ireland and Latin America. Valero owns 15 petroleum refineries located in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day. Valero is a joint venture member in Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC, which owns two renewable diesel plants located in the U.S. Gulf Coast region with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.2 billion gallons per year, and Valero owns 12 ethanol plants located in the U.S. Mid-Continent region with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.6 billion gallons per year. Valero manages its operations through its Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol segments. Please visit investorvalero.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 154 B - -
Net income 2023 8 113 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 432 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,94x
Yield 2023 3,13%
Capitalization 49 278 M 49 278 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 19 432
Free-Float 54,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 132,77 $
Average target price 156,11 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Managers and Directors
Joseph W. Gorder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
R. Lane Riggs President & Chief Operating Officer
Jason W. Fraser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cheryl L. Thomas Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert A. Profusek Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION4.66%49 278
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.19%447 727
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-5.10%187 449
BP PLC17.58%118 564
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION22.81%87 251
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.86%56 972