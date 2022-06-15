Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Valero Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLO   US91913Y1001

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

(VLO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:44 2022-06-15 am EDT
130.74 USD   -2.25%
11:26aValero Energy Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on July 28, 2022
BU
09:07aBiden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits
RE
06/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A 0.75% rate hike is getting likelier
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valero Energy Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on July 28, 2022

06/15/2022 | 11:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) announced today that it will host a conference call on July 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2022 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call may join the webcast on Valero’s Investor Relations website at www.investorvalero.com.

About Valero

We are a multinational manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products, and we sell our products primarily in the United States (U.S.), Canada, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Ireland, and Latin America. We own 15 petroleum refineries located in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day (BPD). We are a joint venture member in Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC (DGD), which owns a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana with a production capacity of 700 million gallons per year, and we own 12 ethanol plants located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.6 billion gallons per year. We manage our operations through our Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol segments. Please visit www.investorvalero.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
11:26aValero Energy Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on July 28, ..
BU
09:07aBiden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits
RE
06/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A 0.75% rate hike is getting likelier
06/14Wells Fargo Adjusts Valero Energy's Price Target to $166 From $136, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
06/14ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : NetApp, Nike, Oracle, Wizz Air, Walmart...
06/13BMO Initiates Valero Energy With Market Perform Rating, $155 Price Target
MT
06/10S&P 500 Posts 5.1% Weekly Drop Amid Inflation, Fed Policy Worries; Financials, Technolo..
MT
06/08Thinking about trading options or stock in Roku, Pinduoduo, Alibaba, Docusign, or Valer..
PR
06/07Credit Suisse Adjusts Valero Energy Price Target to $145 From $120, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
06/01Valero Energy Slashes Debt by $300 Million via Mandatory Tender Offer of 4% Gulf Opport..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 161 B - -
Net income 2022 6 520 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 651 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,74x
Yield 2022 2,96%
Capitalization 54 583 M 54 583 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 9 794
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Valero Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 133,75 $
Average target price 136,33 $
Spread / Average Target 1,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph W. Gorder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
R. Lane Riggs President & Chief Operating Officer
Jason W. Fraser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cheryl L. Thomas Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert A. Profusek Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION75.22%54 583
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION57.05%404 889
CHEVRON CORPORATION42.78%329 204
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.98%213 993
BP PLC31.71%100 289
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.00%71 905