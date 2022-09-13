Advanced search
    VLO   US91913Y1001

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

(VLO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
112.67 USD   -1.39%
02:44pValero Energy Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on October 25, 2022
BU
09/12Valero holds talks with Mexico over inflated gasoline import invoices, Mexico says
RE
09/12Valero Energy Corporation Announces the Pricing Terms of its Cash Tender Offers
BU
Valero Energy Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on October 25, 2022

09/13/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) announced today that it will host a conference call on October 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2022 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call may join the webcast on Valero’s Investor Relations website at www.investorvalero.com.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products, and sells its products primarily in the United States (“U.S.”), Canada, the United Kingdom (“U.K.”), Ireland and Latin America. Valero owns 15 petroleum refineries located in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day. Valero is a joint venture member in Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC, which owns a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana with a production capacity of 700 million gallons per year, and Valero owns 12 ethanol plants located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.6 billion gallons per year. Valero manages its operations through its Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol segments. Please visit www.investorvalero.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
