    VLO   US91913Y1001

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

(VLO)
  Report
Valero Energy Corporation : to Participate in the Barclays CEO – Energy Power Conference

08/25/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced today that it will participate in the virtual Barclays CEO – Energy Power Conference on September 9, 2021.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 500 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it owns 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 13 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.7 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero is also a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which owns and operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America’s largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero’s brand names. Please visit www.investorvalero.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 99 254 M - -
Net income 2021 -131 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 625 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -216x
Yield 2021 6,04%
Capitalization 26 668 M 26 668 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 9 964
Free-Float 60,5%
Managers and Directors
Joseph W. Gorder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
R. Lane Riggs President & Chief Operating Officer
Jason W. Fraser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cheryl L. Thomas Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
J. Stephen Gilbert Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION11.56%26 668
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION34.30%234 370
CHEVRON CORPORATION15.86%189 214
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.99%187 074
BP PLC17.29%82 579
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION2.02%70 563