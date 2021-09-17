Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Valero Energy Corporation
  News
  Summary
    VLO   US91913Y1001

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

(VLO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Valero Energy : Elects Fred M. Diaz to Board of Directors (Form 8-K)

09/17/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Valero Energy Corporation Elects Fred M. Diaz to Board of Directors

SAN ANTONIO, September 16, 2021 - Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, 'Valero') announced today that Fred M. Diaz has been elected as an independent director to Valero's board of directors (the 'Board') and has joined the Board's Nominating/Governance and Public Policy Committee, effective immediately.

Mr. Diaz most recently served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. He has extensive experience in the global transportation industry, and previously served in various executive and senior management roles at Mitsubishi Motors Corporation in Japan, Nissan Motor Corporation, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of both the Ram Truck brand and Chrysler Mexico.

'We are honored to welcome Fred to our board. He brings a valuable perspective on the transportation sector through his experience as a business leader across the globe,' said Joe Gorder, Valero's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Diaz was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and currently serves on the board of directors of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. and Archer Aviation Inc. Mr. Diaz is a Director Member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) and a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Board Leadership Fellow.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, 'Valero'), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 500 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it owns 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 13 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.7 billion gallons per year. The petroleum

refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero is also a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which owns and operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America's largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero's brand names. Please visit www.investorvalero.com for more information.

Valero Contacts

Investors:

Homer Bhullar, Vice President - Investor Relations and Finance, 210-345-1982

Eric Herbort, Senior Manager - Investor Relations, 210-345-3331

Gautam Srivastava, Senior Manager - Investor Relations, 210-345-3992

Media:

Lillian Riojas, Executive Director - Media Relations and Communications, 210-345-5002

Disclaimer

Valero Energy Corporation published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 20:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 98 945 M - -
Net income 2021 -131 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 484 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -216x
Yield 2021 6,02%
Capitalization 26 762 M 26 762 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 9 964
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Valero Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 65,46 $
Average target price 83,33 $
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph W. Gorder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
R. Lane Riggs President & Chief Operating Officer
Jason W. Fraser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cheryl L. Thomas Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
J. Stephen Gilbert Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION17.57%26 762
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION35.42%236 317
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD22.31%209 554
CHEVRON CORPORATION15.24%188 208
BP PLC20.07%84 530
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION11.53%81 630