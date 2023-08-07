By Dan Molinski

Valero Energy on Monday reported an operational disruption to multiple units of its oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, which led to excessive gas emissions.

"At the Saturated Gas Recovery Unit, a process upset caused hydrocarbon intrusion into the acid gas header, which caused upsets in the Sulfur Recovery Units (SRU-546/SRU-547)," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

It said the ensuing, above-normal emissions of sulfur dioxide began Sunday night and ended early Monday, lasting about five hours in total.

"Operations adjusted process operating conditions to bring the units back into compliance," the refinery said.

The 395,000-barrel-a-day Port Arthur refinery is located east of Houston.

