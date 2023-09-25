By Dan Molinski

Valero Energy reported an operational disruption and flaring of gas emissions over the weekend at its oil refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

"An upset occurred in a Sulfur Recovery Unit that initiated protective safety shutdown sequences, which included routing of process gases to facility flares to minimize emissions to the extent possible," the refinery said in a filing to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, noting the incident happened Saturday and lasted more than three hours.

"Sulfur shedding procedure was utilized in an effort to reduce the acid gas loads and return SRU trains to service," the refinery said.

Valero's 293,000-barrel-a-day Corpus Christi refinery is made up of eastern and western plants that are located within miles of each other and handle different types of crude oil. This incident happened at the West Plant.

