  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Valero Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLO   US91913Y1001

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

(VLO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/21 07:05:53 am
81.955 USD   +1.13%
06:59aVALERO ENERGY : Swings to Q3 Adjusted EPS as Revenue Surges
MT
06:44aVALERO ENERGY : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:36aVALERO ENERGY : Earnings Flash (VLO) VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION Reports Q3 Revenue $29.52B
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valero kicks off U.S. refiners' third-quarter earnings with profit

10/21/2021 | 06:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Valero refinery next to the Houston Ship Channel is seen in Houston

(Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp posted a quarterly profit on Thursday, compared with a year-ago loss, as a strong rebound in gasoline demand helped the refiner tide over pressure from soaring crude costs.

Margins on refined products have jumped from a pandemic-induced slump in the world's largest fuel consumer, with gasoline and distillate demand returning to five-year averages.

The company's third-quarter refining margin was $2.597 billion, compared with $952 million in the previous year.

"We saw significant improvement in refining margins in the third quarter as economic activity and mobility continued to recover in key markets," Chief Executive Officer Joe Gorder said in a statement.

The company, the first major U.S. refiner to report quarterly earnings, said net income attributable to its stockholders stood at $463 million, or $1.13 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30. The company posted a loss of $464 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arpan Varghese)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 102 B - -
Net income 2021 138 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 841 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 167x
Yield 2021 4,86%
Capitalization 33 131 M 33 131 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 9 964
Free-Float 60,5%
Managers and Directors
Joseph W. Gorder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
R. Lane Riggs President & Chief Operating Officer
Jason W. Fraser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cheryl L. Thomas Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert A. Profusek Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION41.68%33 131
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION54.90%270 313
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD36.02%229 313
CHEVRON CORPORATION34.00%218 841
BP PLC42.50%99 811
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION13.54%79 445