Vanguard's Galloway: climate group exit does not change environmental concerns

April 14 (Reuters) - Vanguard Group's departure from a
high-profile industry effort to cut corporate emissions will not
change its approach to environmental issues, the mutual fund
giant's top stewardship executive said on Friday.
"Climate change is an existential risk and a risk to
investor returns," said John Galloway, who oversees the
Pennsylvania firm's engagement and proxy voting at portfolio
companies, in an interview by teleconference.
For instance, Vanguard in a stewardship report posted on its
website on Friday said companies with high exposure to climate
risks should disclose their own direct emissions and indirect
emissions from purchased energy.
But Galloway defended Vanguard's proxy votes against a
shareholder proposal last year that he said would have compelled
refiner Valero Energy Corp to set targets to reduce
so-called "Scope 3" emissions caused by the end-users of
products.
Galloway said in practice the proposal, which won 42%
support, would have required a wholesale change to Valero's
business, a decision best left to the board.
"A proposal that’s asking a company to make a change that’s
changing its strategy is not a proposal we're likely to
support," Galloway said.
Galloway's comments were among the most detailed since the
$7.5 trillion fund firm in December dropped out of the Net Zero
Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative, an industry effort to move
portfolio companies to reduce emissions. U.S. Republican
politicians applauded the move as responsive to their efforts to
counter many companies' treatment of environmental, social and
governance (ESG) matters.
Galloway said the decision was driven with an eye on the
varied views of its largely retail client base. While joining
NZAM initially seemed like a good way to encourage companies to
disclose more climate data, he said, it proved a poor fit for
Vanguard's well-known funds built around indexes not set up to
choose among companies like active portfolio managers.
"Those indexes don't have a net-zero objective, so it would
be misleading to suggest we were going to do something (on
climate) absent action by the individual portfolio companies"
held by the funds, Galloway said.
"This was an area of confusion," he said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Diane Craft)