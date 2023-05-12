Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Valeura Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLE   CA9191444020

VALEURA ENERGY INC.

(VLE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-11 pm EDT
2.170 CAD   -2.69%
05:32aValeura Energy drills new wells and hires new CFO amid Thailand focus
AN
12:55aUzma Unit Bags MYR45 Million Contract from Valeura Energy
MT
05/01Valeura Energy Inc. - Wassana Production Re-start and Change to Working Interests
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Valeura Energy drills new wells and hires new CFO amid Thailand focus

05/12/2023 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Valeura Energy Inc on Friday said it drilled eight new wells in the Gulf of Thailand during the latest quarter, as it confirmed optimistic full-year guidance.

Valeura is a Thailand- and Turkey-focused oil and gas company based in Alberta, Canada.

Valeura said it drilled eight new development wells on its Jasmine oil field in the Gulf of Thailand, seven of which are now in production, during the first quarter of 2023.

Valeura reported working capital during the quarter of USD103.8 million, as well as cash and cash equivalent resources of USD268.5 million.

The company also said it hired Yacine Ben-Meriem as chief financial officer, starting on Monday next week. He is a founder of gold explorer Panthera Resources PLC, which is a partner of Valeura in Thailand.

Ben-Meriem will replace Heather Campbell, who is leaving Valeura to remain in Canada and "seek new opportunities". Valeura said it has established an executive leadership office in Singapore, which gives better access to its business in Thailand.

Valeura said average oil production since March 31 has been above 23,000 barrels per day. It previously reported production of 20,475 barrels per day in the first quarter. This was from the upstream oil producing assets acquired from Mubadala Petroleum (Thailand) Holdings Ltd on March 22.

The company previously said it had restarted production from the Wassana oil field. Valeura purchased an 89% operated working interest in Wassana, which was inactive at the time, as part of its acquisition of KrisEnergy International Thailand Holdings Ltd.

Valeura reconfirmed its outlook announced last month, saying it expects full-year oil production of between 20,000 and 22,300 barrels per day. It also predicted operating costs of between USD220 million and USD240 million.

Shares in Valeura Energy closed down 2.7% at CAD2.17 in Toronto on Thursday.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.86% 74.67 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.14% 5973.07 Real-time Quote.7.43%
PANTHERA RESOURCES PLC 10.00% 5.5 Delayed Quote.12.36%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.05% 19.57752 Delayed Quote.4.58%
VALEURA ENERGY INC. -2.69% 2.17 Delayed Quote.3.83%
WTI -0.87% 70.651 Delayed Quote.-9.53%
All news about VALEURA ENERGY INC.
05:32aValeura Energy drills new wells and hires new CFO amid Thailand focus
AN
12:55aUzma Unit Bags MYR45 Million Contract from Valeura Energy
MT
05/01Valeura Energy Inc. - Wassana Production Re-start and Change to Working Interests
AQ
04/28Wells Fargo joins LendInvest GBP200 million financing
AN
04/28Valeura Energy Jumps 8% As Restarts Wassana Operations, Reports Change To Working Inter..
MT
04/28Valeura Energy Restarts Wassana Operations, Reports Change To Working Interests
MT
04/19Valeura Energy Inc. - Business Update, 2023 Guidance Outlook, and Reserves and Resource..
AQ
04/18FireAngel signs two delivery and production deals
AN
04/18Transcript : Valeura Energy Inc., 2023 Guidance/Update Call, Apr 18, 2023
CI
04/18Valeura Energy Inc. Announces 2023 Guidance Outlook and Reserves and Resources
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 333 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2023 155x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 219 M 163 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart VALEURA ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Valeura Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALEURA ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,17 CAD
Average target price 7,13 CAD
Spread / Average Target 228%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Sean Guest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Heather Campbell Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Robertson Marchant Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald William Royal Independent Director
Russell J. Hiscock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALEURA ENERGY INC.3.83%163
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.96%295 981
CONOCOPHILLIPS-15.35%120 873
CNOOC LIMITED28.46%77 822
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-14.66%64 644
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%61 112
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer