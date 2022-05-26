Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Valhi, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VHI   US9189052098

VALHI, INC.

(VHI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/26 04:00:01 pm EDT
49.09 USD   +5.91%
05:56pVALHI : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING - Form 8-K
PU
04:38pVALHI INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:15pValhi announces quarterly cash dividend and results of annual stockholder meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VALHI : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING - Form 8-K

05/26/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
VALHI ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND
RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING

DALLAS, TEXAS . . . May 26, 2022 . . . Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock, payable on June 23, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2022.

Valhi also announced that at its annual stockholder meeting held on May 26, 2022, its stockholders:

elected each of Thomas E. Barry, Loretta J. Feehan, Robert D. Graham, Terri L. Herrington, W. Hayden McIlroy and Mary A. Tidlund as a director for a one year term; and
adopted a resolution that approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation of its named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2022 annual stockholder meeting.
Following the annual meeting of stockholders, today the Valhi board of directors increased the size of the board from six to eight and elected Kevin B. Kramer and Michael S. Simmons to fill the newly created vacancies. The board of directors also appointed Mr. Kramer to serve on its audit committee.

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO2), component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

* * * * *

Disclaimer

Valhi Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 21:47:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VALHI, INC.
05:56pVALHI : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING - Form..
PU
04:38pVALHI INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vot..
AQ
04:15pValhi announces quarterly cash dividend and results of annual stockholder meeting
AQ
05/05VALHI : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05VALHI INC /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
05/05Earnings Flash (VHI) VALHI Reports Q1 Revenue $629M
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (VHI) VALHI Reports Q1 EPS $1.59
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (VHI) VALHI Reports Q1 Revenue $629M
MT
05/05Tranche Update on Valhi, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 1, 2006.
CI
05/05Valhi, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 296 M - -
Net income 2021 127 M - -
Net cash 2021 31,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,45x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 1 311 M 1 311 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 847
Free-Float 8,14%
Chart VALHI, INC.
Duration : Period :
Valhi, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 46,35 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target -43,9%
Managers and Directors
Robert Dennis Graham Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amy Allbach Samford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Loretta J. Feehan Chairman
John A. Sunny Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Thomas E. Barry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALHI, INC.61.22%1 311
ZHEJIANG LONGSHENG GROUP CO.,LTD-16.63%5 090
DIC CORPORATION-15.54%1 820
ZHEJIANG RUNTU CO., LTD.-14.39%1 369
SAKATA INX CORPORATION-9.36%414
SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-21.09%399