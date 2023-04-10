Advanced search
    VHI   US9189052098

VALHI, INC.

(VHI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:11:21 2023-04-10 pm EDT
16.81 USD   +1.85%
12:16pValhi : 2023 Proxy Statement
PU
03/10VALHI, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/09Valhi : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Valhi : 2023 Proxy Statement

04/10/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
VALHI, INC.

Three Lincoln Centre

5430 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1700

Dallas, Texas 75240-2620

April 5, 2023

To Our Stockholders:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders of Valhi, Inc., which will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., local time, at Three Lincoln Centre Conference Center, 5430 LBJ Freeway, Suite 350, Dallas, Texas 75240-2620. The matters to be acted upon at the meeting are described in the attached notice of annual meeting of stockholders and proxy statement.

Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, please cast your vote as instructed on your notice of internet availability of proxy materials or, if you have requested a paper copy, on the proxy card or voting instruction form, as promptly as possible to ensure that your shares are represented and voted in accordance with your wishes. Your vote, whether given by proxy or in person at the meeting, will be held in confidence by the inspector of election as provided in our bylaws.

Sincerely,

Loretta J. Feehan

Chair of the Board

Michael S. Simmons

Vice Chairman of the Board,

President and Chief Executive Officer

VALHI, INC.

Three Lincoln Centre

5430 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1700

Dallas, Texas 75240-2620

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

To Be Held May 25, 2023

To the Stockholders of Valhi, Inc.:

The 2023 annual meeting of stockholders of Valhi, Inc. will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., local time, at Three Lincoln Centre Conference Center, 5430 LBJ Freeway, Suite 350, Dallas, Texas 75240-2620, for the following purposes:

  1. to elect the seven director nominees named in the proxy statement to serve until the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders;
  2. to approve, on a nonbinding advisory basis, our named executive officer compensation;
  3. to approve, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the preferred frequency for stockholders to consider approving executive compensation; and
  4. to transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The close of business on March 29, 2023, has been set as the record date for the meeting. Only holders of our common stock at the close of business on the record date are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting. A complete list of stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting will be available for examination during normal business hours by any of our stockholders, for purposes related to the meeting, for a period of ten days prior to the meeting at our corporate offices.

You are cordially invited to attend the meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, please cast your vote by following the instructions on the notice of internet availability of proxy materials or, if you have requested a paper copy, on the proxy card or voting instruction form, as promptly as possible to ensure that your shares are represented and voted in accordance with your wishes.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Jane R. Grimm, Secretary

Dallas, Texas

April 5, 2023

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the

Annual Stockholder Meeting to Be Held on May 25, 2023.

The proxy statement and annual report to stockholders (including Valhi's Annual Report on Form 10-K for

the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022) are available at www.viewproxy.com/Valhi/2023.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

i

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

iii

GENERAL INFORMATION

1

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING

1

CONTROLLING STOCKHOLDER

5

SECURITY OWNERSHIP

6

Ownership of Valhi

6

Ownership of Related Companies

7

PROPOSAL 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

9

Nominees for Director

9

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

11

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

13

Controlled Company Status, Director Independence and Committees

13

2022 Meetings and Standing Committees of the Board of Directors

13

Audit Committee

13

Management Development and Compensation Committee

13

Risk Oversight

14

Identifying and Evaluating Director Nominees

14

Leadership Structure of the Board of Directors and Independent Director Meetings

15

Stockholder Proposals and Director Nominations for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

15

Communications with Directors

15

Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation

16

Code of Business Conduct and Ethics

16

Corporate Governance Guidelines

16

Availability of Corporate Governance Documents

16

Employee, Officer and Director Hedging

16

COMPENSATION OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS AND OTHER INFORMATION

17

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

17

Compensation Committee Report

19

Summary of Cash and Certain Other Compensation of Executive Officers

20

No Grants of Plan-Based Awards

21

No Outstanding Equity Awards at December 31, 2022

21

No Option Exercises or Stock Vested

21

Pension Benefits

21

Nonqualified Deferred Compensation

21

Pay Ratio Disclosure

21

Director Compensation

22

Pay Versus Performance

24

Compensation Policies and Practices as They Relate to Risk Management

25

Compensation Consultants

26

SECTION 16(a) BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP REPORTING COMPLIANCE

26

CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND TRANSACTIONS

26

Related Party Transaction Policy

26

Relationships with Related Parties

27

Intercorporate Services Agreements

28

Risk Management Program

28

Tax Matters

30

Related Party Loans for Cash Management Purposes

30

IT Data Services Program

32

Guarantees Provided by Valhi to Affiliates and Related Items

32

Office Sublease

32

Repurchase of Shares by CompX from Contran

32

AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT

33

INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM MATTERS

34

Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

34

Fees Paid to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

34

Preapproval Policies and Procedures

35

PROPOSAL 2: NONBINDING ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICER

36

COMPENSATION

36

Background

Say-on-Pay Proposal

36

Effect of the Proposal

36

Vote Required

36

PROPOSAL 3: NONBINDING ADVISORY PREFERRED FREQUENCY FOR STOCKHOLDERS TO

37

CONSIDER APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

37

Background of this Proposal

-i-

Say-When-on-Pay Proposal

37

Effect of the Proposal

37

Vote Required

37

OTHER MATTERS

37

2022 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K

38

STOCKHOLDERS SHARING THE SAME ADDRESS

38

REQUEST COPIES OF THE 2022 ANNUAL REPORT AND THIS PROXY STATEMENT

38

-ii-

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

"Alliance Advisors" means Alliance Advisors, LLC, our proxy management advisor who will act as inspector of election for the annual meeting of stockholders.

"BMI" means Basic Management, Inc., a land management company that is a subsidiary of Tremont.

"brokerage firm or other nominee" means a brokerage firm or other nominee such as a banking institution, custodian, trustee or fiduciary (other than our transfer agent, Computershare) through which a stockholder holds its shares of our common stock.

"broker/nominee non-vote" means a non-vote by a brokerage firm or other nominee for shares held for a client's account for which the brokerage firm or other nominee does not have discretionary authority to vote on a particular matter and has not received instructions from the client.

"Code" means the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

"Computershare" means Computershare Trust Company, N.A., our stock transfer agent and registrar.

"CompX" means CompX International Inc., one of our publicly held subsidiaries that manufactures security products and recreational marine components.

"Contran" means Contran Corporation, the parent corporation of our consolidated tax group. "Dixie Rice" means Dixie Rice Agricultural L.L.C., one of our parent companies.

"EWI" means EWI RE, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NL that, prior to NL's sale of EWI's insurance and risk management business to a third party in November 2019, was a reinsurance brokerage and risk management company.

"Family Trust" means the Harold C. Simmons Family Trust No. 2, which was established for the benefit of Lisa K. Simmons and her late sister and their children.

"independent directors" means the following directors: Thomas E. Barry, Terri L. Herrington, Kevin B. Kramer, W. Hayden McIlroy and Mary A. Tidlund, as applicable.

"ISA" means an intercorporate services agreement between Contran and a related company pursuant to which employees of Contran provide certain services, including executive officer services, to such related company on an annual fixed fee basis.

"Kronos Worldwide" means Kronos Worldwide, Inc., one of our publicly held subsidiaries that is an international manufacturer of titanium dioxide products.

"LandWell" means The LandWell Company L.P., a real estate development company that is a subsidiary of Tremont.

"LPC" means Louisiana Pigment Company, L.P., a partnership of which a wholly owned subsidiary of Kronos Worldwide and a subsidiary of Venator Materials PLC each owns 50%.

"named executive officer" means any person named in the 2022 Summary Compensation Table in this proxy statement.

"NL" means NL Industries, Inc., one of our publicly held subsidiaries that is a diversified holding company (i) of which CompX is a subsidiary and (ii) that holds a significant investment in Kronos Worldwide.

"NLKW" means NLKW Holding, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of NL, which holds a significant equity interest in Kronos Worldwide.

"NYSE" means the New York Stock Exchange.

"PCAOB" means the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, a private sector, non-profit corporation that oversees auditors of U.S. public companies.

"PwC" means PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, our independent registered public accounting firm.

"record date" means the close of business on March 29, 2023, the date our board of directors set for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the 2023 annual meeting of our stockholders.

"RPT Policy" means the Valhi, Inc. Policy Regarding Related Party Transactions, as amended and restated effective March 3, 2022.

"Say-on-Pay" means the second proposal in this proxy statement for a nonbinding advisory vote for the consideration of our stockholders to approve the compensation of our named executive officers as such proposal is described and as such compensation is disclosed in this proxy statement.

"Say-When-on-Pay" means the third proposal in this proxy statement for a nonbinding advisory vote for the consideration of our stockholders on how often we should include a Say-on-Pay proposal in our proxy materials for future annual stockholder meetings, as such proposal is described in this proxy statement.

"SEC" means the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Securities Exchange Act" means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

"stockholder of record" means a stockholder of our common stock who holds shares in its name in certificate form or electronically with our transfer agent, Computershare.

"Tall Pines" means Tall Pines Insurance Company, an indirect wholly owned captive insurance subsidiary of ours. "Tremont" means Tremont LLC, one of our wholly owned subsidiaries.

"Valhi," "us," "we" or "our" means Valhi, Inc.

-iii-

Disclaimer

Valhi Inc. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 223 M - -
Net income 2022 90,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,96x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 467 M 467 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 899
Free-Float 8,14%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael S. Simmons President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amy Allbach Samford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Loretta J. Feehan Chairman
John A. Sunny Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Thomas E. Barry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALHI, INC.-25.00%467
ZHEJIANG LONGSHENG GROUP CO.,LTD1.31%4 751
DIC CORPORATION1.85%1 698
ZHEJIANG RUNTU CO., LTD.6.07%1 259
SAKATA INX CORPORATION-0.38%396
SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED6.92%353
