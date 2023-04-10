Valhi : 2023 Proxy Statement

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

"Alliance Advisors" means Alliance Advisors, LLC, our proxy management advisor who will act as inspector of election for the annual meeting of stockholders.

"BMI" means Basic Management, Inc., a land management company that is a subsidiary of Tremont.

"brokerage firm or other nominee" means a brokerage firm or other nominee such as a banking institution, custodian, trustee or fiduciary (other than our transfer agent, Computershare) through which a stockholder holds its shares of our common stock.

"broker/nominee non-vote" means a non-vote by a brokerage firm or other nominee for shares held for a client's account for which the brokerage firm or other nominee does not have discretionary authority to vote on a particular matter and has not received instructions from the client.

"Code" means the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

"Computershare" means Computershare Trust Company, N.A., our stock transfer agent and registrar.

"CompX" means CompX International Inc., one of our publicly held subsidiaries that manufactures security products and recreational marine components.

"Contran" means Contran Corporation, the parent corporation of our consolidated tax group. "Dixie Rice" means Dixie Rice Agricultural L.L.C., one of our parent companies.

"EWI" means EWI RE, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NL that, prior to NL's sale of EWI's insurance and risk management business to a third party in November 2019, was a reinsurance brokerage and risk management company.

"Family Trust" means the Harold C. Simmons Family Trust No. 2, which was established for the benefit of Lisa K. Simmons and her late sister and their children.

"independent directors" means the following directors: Thomas E. Barry, Terri L. Herrington, Kevin B. Kramer, W. Hayden McIlroy and Mary A. Tidlund, as applicable.

"ISA" means an intercorporate services agreement between Contran and a related company pursuant to which employees of Contran provide certain services, including executive officer services, to such related company on an annual fixed fee basis.

"Kronos Worldwide" means Kronos Worldwide, Inc., one of our publicly held subsidiaries that is an international manufacturer of titanium dioxide products.

"LandWell" means The LandWell Company L.P., a real estate development company that is a subsidiary of Tremont.

"LPC" means Louisiana Pigment Company, L.P., a partnership of which a wholly owned subsidiary of Kronos Worldwide and a subsidiary of Venator Materials PLC each owns 50%.

"named executive officer" means any person named in the 2022 Summary Compensation Table in this proxy statement.

"NL" means NL Industries, Inc., one of our publicly held subsidiaries that is a diversified holding company (i) of which CompX is a subsidiary and (ii) that holds a significant investment in Kronos Worldwide.

"NLKW" means NLKW Holding, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of NL, which holds a significant equity interest in Kronos Worldwide.

"NYSE" means the New York Stock Exchange.

"PCAOB" means the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, a private sector, non-profit corporation that oversees auditors of U.S. public companies.

"PwC" means PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, our independent registered public accounting firm.

"record date" means the close of business on March 29, 2023, the date our board of directors set for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the 2023 annual meeting of our stockholders.

"RPT Policy" means the Valhi, Inc. Policy Regarding Related Party Transactions, as amended and restated effective March 3, 2022.

"Say-on-Pay" means the second proposal in this proxy statement for a nonbinding advisory vote for the consideration of our stockholders to approve the compensation of our named executive officers as such proposal is described and as such compensation is disclosed in this proxy statement.

"Say-When-on-Pay" means the third proposal in this proxy statement for a nonbinding advisory vote for the consideration of our stockholders on how often we should include a Say-on-Pay proposal in our proxy materials for future annual stockholder meetings, as such proposal is described in this proxy statement.

"SEC" means the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Securities Exchange Act" means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

"stockholder of record" means a stockholder of our common stock who holds shares in its name in certificate form or electronically with our transfer agent, Computershare.

"Tall Pines" means Tall Pines Insurance Company, an indirect wholly owned captive insurance subsidiary of ours. "Tremont" means Tremont LLC, one of our wholly owned subsidiaries.

"Valhi," "us," "we" or "our" means Valhi, Inc.