  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Valhi, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VHI   US9189052098

VALHI, INC.

(VHI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-06 pm EST
24.50 USD   -2.00%
Valhi : Code of Ethics - Form 8-K

03/06/2023 | 04:39pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

March 2, 2023

VALHI, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

1-5467

87-0110150

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

(Commission
File Number)

(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

5430 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1700, Dallas, Texas

75240-2620

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code

(972) 233-1700

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common stock

VHI

NYSE

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.05

Amendments to the Registrant's Code of Ethics, or Waiver of a Provision of the Code of Ethics.

On March 2, 2023, the registrant's board of directors adopted and approved certain amendments to the registrant's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, as reflected in an amended and restated version of the code of Business Conduct and Ethics (the "Code").

The Code was revised and updated to add an additional paragraph to the Overview section, to expand the former Sustainability section into an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) section, to update the provisions regarding waivers, and to make other various wording changes. The description of the amendments to the Code contained in this report is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Code filed as Exhibit 14.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Code is also available on the registrant's website at www.valhi.net under the corporate governance section.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)

Exhibits

Item No.

Description

14.1

Valhi, Inc. Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, Amended and Restated Effective March 2, 2023

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

VALHI, INC.

(Registrant)

By:

/s/ Amy A. Samford

Date: March 6, 2023

Amy A. Samford
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Valhi Inc. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 21:38:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
