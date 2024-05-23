VALHI ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING
May 23, 2024 at 04:15 pm EDT
Dallas, Texas, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock, payable on June 27, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2024.
Valhi also announced that at its annual stockholder meeting held on May 23, 2024, its stockholders:
elected each of Thomas E. Barry, Loretta J. Feehan, Terri L. Herrington, W. Hayden McIlroy, Gina A. Norris, Michael S. Simmons and Mary A. Tidlund as a director for a one-year term; and
adopted a resolution that approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation of its named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2024 annual stockholder meeting.
Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO2), component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.
Valhi, Inc. is primarily a holding company, which operates through its subsidiaries, NL Industries, Inc., Kronos Worldwide, Inc., CompX International Inc., BasicManagement, Inc. and The LandWell Company. Its segments include Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. Chemicals segment produces and markets value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Component Products segment manufactures security products used in the postal, recreational transportation, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare and a variety of other industries. The segment also a manufacture wake enhancement system, stainless steel exhaust systems, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs and related hardware and accessories for the recreational marine industry. Real Estate Management and Development segment owns real property in Henderson, Nevada. The segment develops certain land holdings for commercial, industrial and residential purposes in Henderson, Nevada.