Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Launches Its Heavily Demanded NFT Marketplace, Fungy!Press Release | 07/29/2022

Valiant Eagle Inc. is thrilled to announce that, after a rigorous development process, it has launched the official Fungy "Beta" of our NFT marketplace.

Artists, Business Entrepreneurs, and NFT Enthusiasts can perform everyday transactions, such as buying, selling, and minting, on the site as they usually would on others. Our testing aims to minimize bugs & errors, make the website user-friendly, and ensure compatibility with different platforms. The most significant element of our testing process is to gain our users' trust and increase confidence in our new marketplace. Users are encouraged to report any functional issues through the site's messaging option. This Beta mode is planned for 1-2 weeks.

Fungy allows artists and creators to issue, buy and sell custom crypto assets representing ownership in their digital work. Fungy is both a marketplace for those assets and a distributed network built on the Polygon blockchain, enabling their trade without a middleman.

Recent reports illustrate a resilient surge of interest in the NFT and crypto experience, despite recent downward volatility. Venture capitalists and angel investors have shown massive confidence in the sector by pouring millions of dollars into digital currency and blockchain start-ups. Fungy has already received worldwide interest.

https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/cryptoverse-crisis-venture-capitalists-bet-051454142.html

"Fungy is less of an NFT marketplace and more of a place where artists and entrepreneurs who I refers to as Artistpreneurs come to conduct commerce, states Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle Inc. and founder of Fungy. He continues, "For example, a pizza shop owner may opt to launch a pepperoni pizza NFT collection to increase business. There are infinite ways an NFT can build and support companies of all sizes."

At its core, Fungy will be an NFT platform for securing digital collectibles with blockchain technology. However, it is also a new NFT platform where cinema, TV, and sports lovers can acquire, mint, and sell unique media NFTs and enjoy incredible real-life opportunities.

Fungy provides a world of IRL (In Real Life) utility, empowering members to claim sports games, cinema, and concert tickets, gain VIP film premier access, grab exclusive merchandise, and visit film and TV production sets. In some instances, they can even appear in film productions themselves.

In September 2021, Cinevision Global signed a letter of intent to allow Fungy to sell Cinevision's film and television catalog of over 2,000 titles as NFTs. Cinevision has titles with A-list stars such asBruce Lee,Mel Gibson, Morgan Freeman,Keanu Reeves,Charlie Chaplin,Sandra Bullock,Jackie Chan,Tom Selleck,Morgan Fairchild,George Clooney,Nicole Kidman,Charles Bronson,Anthony Quinn,Chuck Norris,Burt Reynolds,Michelle Pfeiffer,Danny DeVito, Kiefer Sutherland,and many others. Cinevision Global'sfilm library features over 2,000 titles, which creates countless opportunities for Fungy, to create unique and one-of-a-kind NFTs.

Valiant Eagle, Inc. announced the purchase of all rights to"Fists of Fury,"starringBruce Leeand several other notable titles. The twelve iconic movies acquired in that deal will provide additional content that will be transformed into NFTs, beginning with the Fists of Fury NFT drop.

https://fistsoffurynft.com/

https://financepolice.com/fists-of-fury-nft/

What are NFTs?

NFT stands for "non-fungible tokens which relates to tokens that are verifiably unique from each other. Seeing as these digital tokens are unique, they are not generic. Consequently, one NFT cannot be swapped for another. Instead, NFTs can effectively signal digital ownership because they are not mutually interchangeable.

How Fungy is Different?

Will soon accept credit cards

Web-based and mobile games

Proprietary IP

Built-in chat option to talk with other artists & profiles and the site developers

Re-excite artists and investors in the NFT experience

"Fungy has in-house affiliation of 40+ internationally streamed TV channels with Xavier Media Group, and exclusive deals with film companies like Cinevision and Providence Film Group, as well as sports groups including the American Basketball Association. These affiliations will allow Fungy members to dive into an ever-expanding library of 2,000+ films and shows. And, of course, purchase NFTs featuring this exclusive content and trade them right here on Fungy, excitedly states, Xavier Mitchell.

Members find themselves in a unique position to shape the future of entertainment NFTs with the freedom to mint their very own NFTs, set royalties, and earn significant cash from trading their creations with fellow media lovers but that's only the beginning!

From horror buff to basketball nut, Fungy enables media lovers of all walks to create, sell and trade in NFTs using exclusive content and their finite status means the potential value is limitless!

Our ecosystem features unique innovations that identify stolen NFTs and prevent their trading. Fungy stands as the one NFT marketplace that guarantees items authenticity and instills complete confidence in NFT collectors and artists alike.

Situated on the Matic blockchain for minimal gas fees and ERC721-dedicated, Fungy's marketplace is just the first step! With plans to expand into metaverse gaming, host live events and more, Fungy is just getting started in generating the utmost benefits for our valued community members. Join us early and play your part in revolutionizing the media NFT space.

About Fungy

Fungy is the new NFT platform where cinema, TV, and sports lovers can acquire, mint, and sell unique media NFTs and enjoy incredible real-life opportunities.

Website:www.fungy.io

Twitter: @fungynft

Facebook: @fungynft

IG: @ fungynft

About Valiant Eagle, Inc.

Valiant Eagle Inc (PSRU:OTC) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports, and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology. Technology is an important part of our life, especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information, and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay or difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

Valiant Eagle, Inc.

Investor inquiries: ir@valianteagle.net

Website:www.valianteagle.net

Twitter: @valianteagleinc

Facebook: @valianteagleinc

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting, or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements, by definition, involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.