Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Valiant Eagle Inc.    PSRU

VALIANT EAGLE INC.

(PSRU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Basketball Association Canada Inc., a Valiant Eagle Inc. (PSRU) Subsidiary, Presents Its Newly Created Company Logo

02/10/2021 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2021) - American Basketball Association Canada Inc., a Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) subsidiary, is pleased to present its newly created company logo.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7156/74136_13739332748fdb1f_002.jpg


ABA Canada Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7156/74136_13739332748fdb1f_002full.jpg

It incorporates the colors of the American Basketball Association but the 11-pointed maple leaf that is found on the National Flag of Canada is superimposed.

Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver will be the initial markets to be developed with approximately 10-12 teams. New team owners will be vetted accordingly and must have a similar vision to the league's as well as the ability to demonstrate the financial prowess to fund a team.

The success of the league as a whole will fall squarely on the qualifications, experience, and marketability of the team owners. Once the corporate infrastructure has been completed, we will hold interviews for potential team owners.

Player tryout will be on a team-by-team basis as ABA Canada seeks to expose the hidden talent residing in Canada. ABA Canada will also host games with US teams and will ultimately travel to US markets to play.

Please click on the link to see the esteemed Lavar Ball congratulate us.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jzn-B-cmLXo

Xavier Mitchell states, "We have already incorporated the ABA Canada as a Canadian Federal Corporation and have obtained office space. The next step will be to interview potential team owners to ascertain their suitability in starting a team both financially and mentally. Furthermore, Valiant Eagle will announce our two U.S. teams that will add immediate synergies to ABA Canada."

Updates will be forthcoming.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Valiant Eagle, Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is a publicly traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology.

Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

Valiant Eagle
Investor inquiries: ir@valianteagle.net
Website: http://www.valianteagle.net
Twitter: @valianteagleinc
Facebook: @valianteagleinc

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74136


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about VALIANT EAGLE INC.
04:20aAmerican Basketball Association Canada Inc., a Valiant Eagle Inc. (PSRU) Subs..
NE
02/01Valiant Eagle, Inc. (PSRU) Inks Massive Sports Deal With The American Basketb..
NE
01/05Valiant Eagle Inc. (PSRU) Reveals Renderings of a New Six-Building Soundstage..
NE
2020Providence Film Group, a Valiant Eagle Inc. (PSRU) Subsidiary, Designs Their ..
NE
2020Valiant Eagle Inc. (PSRU) and American Basketball Association Accelerate Venu..
NE
2020Providence Film Group, a Valiant Eagle Inc. (PSRU) Subsidiary, Enters Develop..
NE
2020Valiant Eagle Inc. (PSRU) Signs Share Option Agreement for the Acquisition of..
NE
2020Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle Inc. (PSRU), Releases a Shareholder Let..
NE
2020VALIANT EAGLE INC. (OTC : PSRUD) Adopts Over-The-Top Media Services
AQ
2020VALIANT EAGLE INC : . Adopts Over-The-Top Media Services, Supports New Media Tre..
AQ
More news
Chart VALIANT EAGLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Valiant Eagle Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xavier X. Mitchell Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Todd Handel Director
Lavelle Mitchell Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALIANT EAGLE INC.50.93%3
ASSA ABLOY AB10.32%29 730
SAINT-GOBAIN13.01%27 301
FERGUSON PLC-1.42%27 039
GEBERIT AG-0.22%22 126
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.22.56%15 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ