VALIANT EAGLE INC.    (PSRU)

VALIANT EAGLE INC.

(PSRU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valiant Eagle Inc. (PSRU) Signs Share Option Agreement for the Acquisition of Majority Control of the American Basketball Association (ABA)

09/30/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2020) - Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is pleased to announce that it has signed a share option agreement to acquire majority control of American Basketball Association (ABA). The agreement includes ownership in all ABA subsidiaries, including, but not limited to, WABA, ABA Australia, ABA Mexico, ABA Sports Realty Group, SeatBiz, ABA TV Network, ABA Store and ABA STAR.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7156/64845_d0e87840a4c82a19_001.jpg

Valiant Eagle Inc.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7156/64845_d0e87840a4c82a19_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7156/64845_d0e87840a4c82a19_002full.jpg

American Basketball Association (ABA)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7156/64845_d0e87840a4c82a19_002full.jpg

The ABA is the largest professional sports league in the US with over 175 teams playing in most major US cities including, but not limited to, NYC, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, LA, San Diego, San Francisco and Kansas City. It is also the most diversified professional sports league ever with over 75% of its teams owned by African-Americans, Hispanics, Asians and women.

The original ABA was established in 1967 and merged with the NBA in 1976. The New Jersey Nets, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets were teams merged into the NBA from the ABA. Some of the ABA notable players were: Julius Erving (Dr. J), George Gervin (The Iceman), Rick Barry, Moses Malone and many others that went onto great careers in the NBA.

In 1999, the ABA was re-launched by Joe Newman and Richard P. Tinkham, a co-founder of the original ABA and Indiana Pacers. The ABA established a relationship with the NBA and has been operating in harmony for the past 20 years.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7156/64845_d0e87840a4c82a19_003.jpg

ABA Game

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7156/64845_d0e87840a4c82a19_003full.jpg

"I am excited about our acquisition of controlling interest of the ABA and I am grateful for Dick and Joe relaunching the league in 2000. Valiant Eagle is ready to take the league to the next level. A problem that the ABA has faced in the past has been getting adequate exposure on television networks. Valiant Eagle is the solution to this problem and will focus on entertainment and television with as a major part of the newly developed ABA TV Network that will bring the ABA to millions of people worldwide," states Valiant Eagle's CEO, Xavier Mitchell.

Mitchell previously owned the ABA's Phoenix Fury and gained considerable experience that will help guide him on the journey of operating the ABA. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to reacquaint people with the ABA's old school style with new school attitude," added Mitchell. He continues, "This acquisition is one of many great things to shine on the ABA."

Updates will be forthcoming.

About Valiant Eagle, Inc:

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology.

Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Valiant Eagle
Investor inquiries: ir@valianteagle.net
Website: http://www.valianteagle.net
Twitter: @valianteagleinc
Facebook: @valianteagleinc

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64845


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier X. Mitchell Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Todd Handel Director
Lavelle Mitchell Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALIANT EAGLE INC.-97.38%0
ASSA ABLOY AB-3.42%26 147
SAINT-GOBAIN-1.62%22 963
FERGUSON PLC14.77%22 604
GEBERIT AG-0.07%21 079
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC42.06%16 480
