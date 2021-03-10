Valiant Eagle Inc. Signs Another Team Reservation Agreement with The American Basketball Association

Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is pleased to announce that it has signed an ABA Team Reservation Agreement to launch a professional basketball team in the prestigious city of Beverly Hills, California. The location and team name have yet to be determined, but Valiant Eagle Inc. is very excited about this agreement.

Beverly Hills is known for being the home to the rich and famous, the upscale Rodeo Drive, and the beautiful Beverly Gardens park. Beverly Hills is home to everything except a professional basketball team. Valiant Eagle is excited to bring Beverly Hills their first professional Basketball team.

The ABA is a men's professional basketball league and has grown to become one of the largest professional sports leagues containing 176 teams worldwide. The original ABA was established in 1967 and merged with the NBA in 1976. The New Jersey Nets, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, and Denver Nuggets are teams acquired from the ABA by the NBA. Some of the ABA notable players were Julius Irving (Dr. J), George Gervin (The Iceman), Ricky Barry, Moses Malone, and many others that came to be NBA players.

Xavier Mitchell states, "This is an exclusive, untouched geographical area that needed a basketball team. I look forward to working with the local talent to produce a world class team."

Beverly Hills is known as the epicenter of high-end retail stores like Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, Cartier, and many more elegant retail stores. With the city being home to such big names, smaller boutiques and mom and pop shops often get overlooked. Valiant Eagle plans to provide advertising opportunities for these smaller stores on their streaming channels and apps that Xavier Media Group (XMG) will be creating. The streaming programming will be a combination of games, local programming, and other content provided by XMG.

Valiant Eagle is excited to start developing their ABA Beverly Hills team and bringing something new and exciting to the Beverly Hills community.

Updates will be forthcoming.

About Valiant Eagle, Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is a publicly traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology. Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

