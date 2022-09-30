Advanced search
    VATN   CH0014786500

VALIANT HOLDING AG

(VATN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-09-30 am EDT
94.00 CHF   +0.53%
09/30Burkina Faso's military government overthrown -army
RE
09/22Maersk Drilling Receives $25 Million Contract Extension From TotalEnergies E&P Suriname
MT
09/12France's Ubisoft, Netflix Team Up to Develop Three Mobile Games in 2023
MT
Burkina Faso's military government overthrown -army

09/30/2022 | 09:44pm EDT
STORY: The army Captain of Burkina Faso - Ibrahim Traore - ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba, saying in a statement read by an officer on national television Friday evening that the government had been dissolved.

"Unfortunately, our common ideal was betrayed by our leader Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba in whom we had placed all our trust. Indeed, the deterioration of the security situation which justified our action has been relegated to the background in favor of unfortunate political adventures. Far from liberating the occupied territories, the once peaceful areas have come under the control of terrorist armed groups. Our valiant people have suffered enough and are still suffering."

The coup in the West African country was the second in eight months.

The sound of gunfire was heard in the capital hours earlier, while demonstrators waving Burkina Faso and Russian flags demanded an end to Damiba's rule.

Traore said a group of officers who helped Damiba seize power in January, had decided to remove their leader due to his inability to deal with a worsening Islamist insurgency.

Damiba had ousted the former President in January, in part for the same reason.

Traore said on Friday that the constitution has been suspended... the transitional charter has been dissolved... borders are closed indefinitely and all political and civil society activities are suspended.


© Reuters 2022
09/06Valiant Organics Sets Record Date for FY22 Dividend
MT
08/31Valiant : Disclosures of capital adequacy and liquidity 30 june 2022
PU
08/05Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on Valiant, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
08/05Valiant Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/04Valiant : half-year report at 30 June 2022
PU
08/04Valiant's Interim Net Profit Edges Up On Robust Interest Income
MT
08/04Valiant : H1 2022 Media release
PU
Analyst Recommendations on VALIANT HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2022 449 M 458 M 458 M
Net income 2022 131 M 133 M 133 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 5,43%
Capitalization 1 484 M 1 513 M 1 513 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart VALIANT HOLDING AG
Valiant Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VALIANT HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 94,00 CHF
Average target price 107,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ewald Burgener Chief Executive Officer
Serge Laville Chief Financial Officer
Markus Gygax Chairman
Stefan Gempeler Head-Products & Operations
Christoph B. Bühler Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALIANT HOLDING AG2.41%1 507
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.96%312 252
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.09%246 360
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.64%203 533
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.17%153 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 490