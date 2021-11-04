Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Valiant Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VATN   CH0014786500

VALIANT HOLDING AG

(VATN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/04 05:41:14 am
91 CHF   -1.09%
05:22aMedia release from 4 novembre 2021
PU
02:28aValiant's Nine-Month Profit Inches Up as Interest Income Climbs 4%
MT
02:12a04 11 2021 valiant largely exceeds growth targets
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Media release from 4 novembre 2021

11/04/2021 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media release / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Bern, 4 November 2021

Valiant largely exceeds growth targets

In Q3 2021, Valiant recorded a 4.2% increase in client loans, exceeding its annual target of 3%. Valiant's strategy is paying off, particularly in the securities and investment business: fee and commission income from securities trading and investment activities increased by 12.6% on the year-earlier period. Consolidated net profit rose 1.1% year on year to CHF 88.6 million. In Q4 2021, Valiant will open new branches in Bülach, Wohlen and Frauenfeld.

Valiant is on track with the implementation of Strategy 2024: it is opening branches in new regions and strengthening its business in its core market. And that strategy is paying off. Consolidated net profit for the first nine months of the year came in at CHF 88.6 million, a 1.1% increase on the year-earlier figure. Operating income was up 4.3% to CHF 316.9 million, and operating profit rose 0.6% to CHF 108.7 million. "We work day in and day out to provide simple financial solutions to our clients. Thanks to our expansion strategy, we are increasing our presence in our market area. Our 9M results confirm that we are on the right track," says Valiant CEO Ewald Burgener.

Solid interest income

As in previous quarters, interest income remained strong. Interest expense was down thanks primarily to Valiant's active asset and liability management and its covered bond programme. Net interest income before value adjustments rose by 3.9% to CHF 254.9 million. Valiant's loan portfolio remained robust throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 9M 2021, value adjustments for credit risk and loan losses amounted to CHF 8.3 million. As a result, net interest income stood at CHF 246.6 million, up 4.6% on the 9M 2020 figure.

Growth in fee and commission income

Fee and commission income increased by 5.5% to CHF 48.4 million, far exceeding the 3% target. Commission income from securities trading and investment activities was particularly strong, rising 12.6% year on year.

Other income and operating expenses

Other operating income was down CHF 3.1 million (-24.1%) to CHF 9.9 million due to lower income from holdings. Net trading income climbed by CHF 2.8 million (30.0%) to CHF 12.0 million. Operating expenses increased in line with Valiant's plans, rising 6.2% to CHF 190.8 million. "We are investing in our digital services and in branches in new market

Valiant Bank AG, Corporate Communications, Bundesplatz 4, P.O. Box, CH-3001 Bern, +41 31 320 9191, valiant.ch

areas. We are rigorously implementing our strategy so that we can generate economies of scale," explains Ewald Burgener.

Picking up the pace of expansion

Valiant is stepping up its expansion from Lake Geneva to Lake Constance. On 1 November 2021, it opened a new branch in Bülach. It will open a branch in Wohlen on 15 November and another in Frauenfeld on 29 November. Valiant has already found further locations in Wädenswil, Meilen, Winterthur, Pully and Uster. Between 2020 and 2024, Valiant will add 14 branches to its network, creating 170 full-time equivalent positions, including 140 client advisors.

Growth in loans and client deposits

Client loans rose by 4.2% to CHF 27.0 billion. As a result, Valiant has already exceeded its annual 3% growth target. Since 2017, 45% of the growth in client loans has come from Valiant's new branches. Client deposits increased by 6.6% to CHF 22.4 billion.

Progress on sustainability

In Q3 2021, Valiant rolled out its new sustainably focused strategy funds. Clients can now invest their money in responsible companies that are committed to preserving the environment, enhancing people's well-being and helping to reduce carbon emissions. Valiant's efforts in this area were recognized by MSCI, which raised the bank's sustainability rating from BBB to A.

Stable business trend

Valiant expects to see a stable business trend for 2021 as a whole, with full-year profit in line with the prior-year figure.

Valiant Bank AG, Corporate Communications, Bundesplatz 4, P.O. Box, CH-3001 Bern, +41 31 320 9191, valiant.ch

Key balance sheet figures

30/09/2021

31/12/2020

Change

in CHF millions

in CHF millions

as %

Total assets

35,928

33,184

8.3

Client loans

26,964

25,868

4.2

- of which mortgage loans

25,360

24,212

4.7

Client deposits

22,415

21,028

6.6

Headcount (FTEs)

985.4

937.4

+48 FTEs

Key income statement figures

30/09/2021

30/09/2020

Change

in CHF thousands

in CHF thousands

as %

Net interest income before value

254,911

245,397

3.9

adjustments for credit risk, and loan

losses

Fee and commission income

48,387

45,867

5.5

Net trading income

12,018

9,244

30.0

Other operating income

9,916

13,060

-24.1

Operating income

316,945

303,988

4.3

Operating expenses

190,845

179,757

6.2

Operating profit

108,677

108,051

0.6

Consolidated net profit

88,565

87,638

1.1

Documents and information on the 9M results are available at: valiant.ch/results

Images can be downloaded here: valiant.ch/downloads

Contact for analysts and investors

Joachim Matha, Head of Investor Relations, 031 310 77 44, ir@valiant.ch

Contact for the media

Simon Bickel, Media Spokesperson, 031 320 96 18,medien@valiant.ch

About Valiant

Valiant is an independent Swiss financial services provider. It operates exclusively in Switzerland and offers private clients and small and medium-sized businesses a comprehensive range of easy- to-understand products and services covering all financial needs. Valiant has a strong local presence, with 99 branch offices in the following 13 Swiss cantons: Aargau, Basel-Land, Basel- Stadt, Bern, Fribourg, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Solothurn, St Gallen, Vaud, Zug and Zurich. Through its innovative digital services, Valiant is also available to clients throughout Switzerland. Valiant has total assets of CHF 35.9 billion and more than 1,000 employees, including 80 trainees.

Valiant Bank AG, Corporate Communications, Bundesplatz 4, P.O. Box, CH-3001 Bern, +41 31 320 9191, valiant.ch

Disclaimer

Valiant Holding AG published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALIANT HOLDING AG
05:22aMedia release from 4 novembre 2021
PU
02:28aValiant's Nine-Month Profit Inches Up as Interest Income Climbs 4%
MT
02:12a04 11 2021 valiant largely exceeds growth targets
PU
10/28Central Bank's Hawkish Bias Weighs on Front End of Treasury Curve
MT
10/28Valiant Holding AG - Interim financial statement as at 30 september 2021
PU
10/26VALIANT : CFO Steps Down; Interim Successor Named
MT
09/24VALIANT : Presentation for investor (Sept 21)
PU
09/13VALIANT : Updated Covered Bonds Methodology Benefits Three Swiss Bond Programs, Moody's
MT
09/08CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES : Closes Second Acquisition in the Quarter Through the Purchase ..
MT
09/01TOP SHIPS : Sells Last of Its Non-Scrubber Fitted Tanker
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALIANT HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 432 M 473 M 473 M
Net income 2021 123 M 134 M 134 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 5,46%
Capitalization 1 453 M 1 591 M 1 591 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 858
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart VALIANT HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Valiant Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALIANT HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 92,00 CHF
Average target price 95,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ewald Burgener Chief Executive Officer
Serge Laville Chief Financial Officer
Markus Gygax Chairman
Stefan Gempeler Head-Products & Operations
Jean-Baptiste Beuret Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALIANT HOLDING AG6.36%1 591
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.15%503 962
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION59.58%395 864
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%243 238
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY72.30%207 336
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.63%203 973