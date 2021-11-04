Media release from 4 novembre 2021

Media release / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Bern, 4 November 2021

Valiant largely exceeds growth targets

In Q3 2021, Valiant recorded a 4.2% increase in client loans, exceeding its annual target of 3%. Valiant's strategy is paying off, particularly in the securities and investment business: fee and commission income from securities trading and investment activities increased by 12.6% on the year-earlier period. Consolidated net profit rose 1.1% year on year to CHF 88.6 million. In Q4 2021, Valiant will open new branches in Bülach, Wohlen and Frauenfeld.

Valiant is on track with the implementation of Strategy 2024: it is opening branches in new regions and strengthening its business in its core market. And that strategy is paying off. Consolidated net profit for the first nine months of the year came in at CHF 88.6 million, a 1.1% increase on the year-earlier figure. Operating income was up 4.3% to CHF 316.9 million, and operating profit rose 0.6% to CHF 108.7 million. "We work day in and day out to provide simple financial solutions to our clients. Thanks to our expansion strategy, we are increasing our presence in our market area. Our 9M results confirm that we are on the right track," says Valiant CEO Ewald Burgener.

Solid interest income

As in previous quarters, interest income remained strong. Interest expense was down thanks primarily to Valiant's active asset and liability management and its covered bond programme. Net interest income before value adjustments rose by 3.9% to CHF 254.9 million. Valiant's loan portfolio remained robust throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 9M 2021, value adjustments for credit risk and loan losses amounted to CHF 8.3 million. As a result, net interest income stood at CHF 246.6 million, up 4.6% on the 9M 2020 figure.

Growth in fee and commission income

Fee and commission income increased by 5.5% to CHF 48.4 million, far exceeding the 3% target. Commission income from securities trading and investment activities was particularly strong, rising 12.6% year on year.

Other income and operating expenses

Other operating income was down CHF 3.1 million (-24.1%) to CHF 9.9 million due to lower income from holdings. Net trading income climbed by CHF 2.8 million (30.0%) to CHF 12.0 million. Operating expenses increased in line with Valiant's plans, rising 6.2% to CHF 190.8 million. "We are investing in our digital services and in branches in new market

