Two-day mourning period declared after 41 killed in Burkina Faso ambush

  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Valiant Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VATN   CH0014786500

VALIANT HOLDING AG

(VATN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 12/23 11:31:15 am
87.8 CHF   +0.69%
11/04Media release from 4 novembre 2021
PU
11/04Valiant's Nine-Month Profit Inches Up as Interest Income Climbs 4%
MT
11/0404 11 2021 valiant largely exceeds growth targets
PU
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
All news about VALIANT HOLDING AG
11/04Valiant Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 202..
CI
10/28Central Bank's Hawkish Bias Weighs on Front End of Treasury Curve
MT
10/28Valiant Holding AG - Interim financial statement as at 30 september 2021
PU
10/26VALIANT : CFO Steps Down; Interim Successor Named
MT
10/25VALIANT : 26.10.2021 - Change to Valiant's Executive Board
PU
09/24VALIANT : Presentation for investor (Sept 21)
PU
09/13VALIANT : Updated Covered Bonds Methodology Benefits Three Swiss Bond Programs, Moody's
MT
Analyst Recommendations on VALIANT HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2021 425 M 462 M 462 M
Net income 2021 124 M 135 M 135 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 5,69%
Capitalization 1 387 M 1 508 M 1 507 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 985
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart VALIANT HOLDING AG
Valiant Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VALIANT HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 87,80 CHF
Average target price 92,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ewald Burgener Chief Executive Officer
Serge Laville Chief Financial Officer
Markus Gygax Chairman
Stefan Gempeler Head-Products & Operations
Jean-Baptiste Beuret Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALIANT HOLDING AG1.50%1 508
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.76%464 745
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.55%363 537
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%245 626
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.45%197 817
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.24%192 823