  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Valiant Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    VATN   CH0014786500

VALIANT HOLDING AG

(VATN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/16 11:30:18 am
96 CHF   +0.95%
02:04aVALIANT : FY 2021 balance sheet and income statement
PU
02:04aVALIANT : Media release from 17 february 2022
PU
01:13aValiant's FY21 Profit Inches Up Amid Business Growth
MT
Valiant : FY 2021 balance sheet and income statement

02/17/2022 | 02:04am EST
Consolidated balance sheet

Assets

31/12/2021

31/12/2020

Change

Change

in CHF thousands

in CHF thousands

in CHF thousands

as %

Cash and cash equivalents

6,254,325

5,184,533

1,069,792

20.6­

Due from banks

69,719

107,313

- 37,594

-35.0­

Due from customers

1,535,401

1,655,838

- 120,437

-7.3­

Mortgage loans

25,708,253

24,212,132

1,496,121

6.2­

Trading portfolio assets

15,011

5,288

9,723

183.9­

Positive replacement values of derivative financial instruments

57,834

8,126

49,708

611.7­

Financial investments

1,529,548

1,610,841

- 81,293

-5.0­

Accrued income and prepaid expenses

22,992

20,887

2,105

10.1­

Non-consolidated holdings

228,961

229,407

- 446

-0.2­

Tangible fixed assets

111,114

116,521

- 5,407

-4.6­

Intangible assets

0

1,508

- 1,508

-100.0­

Other assets

27,171

31,843

- 4,672

-14.7­

Total assets

35,560,329

33,184,237

2,376,092

7.2­

Total subordinated claims

0

0

0

0.0­

of which subject to mandatory conversion and/or conditional write-off

0

0

0

0.0­

Liabilities and equity

Due to banks

2,632,053

2,390,932

241,121

10.1­

Customer deposits

22,087,860

20,950,936

1,136,924

5.4­

Negative replacement values of derivative financial instruments

53,863

38,084

15,779

41.4­

Medium-term notes

50,889

77,551

- 26,662

-34.4­

Bond issues and central mortgage institution loans

8,078,500

7,163,700

914,800

12.8­

Accrued expenses and deferred income

138,623

139,974

- 1,351

-1.0­

Other liabilities

79,921

29,646

50,275

169.6­

Provisions

39,865

32,307

7,558

23.4­

Reserves for general banking risks

34,786

34,786

0

0.0­

Share capital

7,896

7,896

0

0.0­

Capital reserve

592,613

592,623

- 10

-0.0­

Retained earnings reserve

1,640,335

1,603,933

36,402

2.3­

Treasury shares

0

0

0

0.0­

Consolidated net profit

123,125

121,869

1,256

1.0­

Total equity capital

2,398,755

2,361,107

37,648

1.6­

Total liabilities and equity

35,560,329

33,184,237

2,376,092

7.2­

Total subordinated liabilities

0

0

0

0.0­

of which subject to mandatory conversion and/or debt waiver

0

0

0

0.0­

Off-balance-sheet transactions

Contingent liabilities

140,056

133,619

6,437

4.8­

Irrevocable commitments

1,306,210

1,030,762

275,448

26.7­

Commitments relating to calls on shares and other equities

55,611

55,701

- 90

-0.2­

Credit commitments

0

0

0

0.0­

Consolidated income statement

Interest income

2021

2020

Change

Change

in CHF thousands

in CHF thousands

in CHF thousands

as %

Interest and discount income

332,156

340,696

- 8,540

-2.5­

Interest and dividend income from trading portfolios

0

0

0

0.0­

Interest and dividend income from financial investments

13,287

16,656

- 3,369

-20.2­

Interest expense

- 3,799

- 26,941

23,142

-85.9­

Net interest income before value adjustments for credit risk,

and loan losses

341,644

330,411

11,233

3.4­

Value adjustments for credit risk, and loan losses

- 14,207

- 14,301

94

-0.7­

Net interest income after value adjustments for credit risk,

and loan losses

327,437

316,110

11,327

3.6­

Fee and commission income

Commission income from securities trading

and investment activities

51,573

44,721

6,852

15.3­

Commission income from lending activities

2,830

2,965

- 135

-4.6­

Commission income from other services

33,302

28,668

4,634

16.2­

Commission expense

- 18,962

- 13,695

- 5,267

38.5­

Net fee and commission income

68,743

62,659

6,084

9.7­

Net trading income and fair-value adjustments

16,103

13,187

2,916

22.1­

Other operating income

Income from the disposal of financial investments

345

153

192

125.5­

Income from holdings

14,673

15,886

- 1,213

-7.6­

of which holdings recognised using the equity method

12,115

13,572

- 1,457

-10.7­

of which other non-consolidated holdings

2,558

2,314

244

10.5­

Net income on real estate

2,262

2,090

172

8.2­

Other ordinary income

1,138

3,229

- 2,091

-64.8­

Other ordinary expenses

- 92

- 192

100

-52.1­

Net other operating income

18,326

21,166

- 2,840

-13.4­

Operating income

430,609

413,122

17,487

4.2­

Operating expenses

Personnel expenses

- 142,564

- 134,690

- 7,874

5.8­

General and administrative expenses

- 111,789

- 106,914

- 4,875

4.6­

Total operating expenses

- 254,353

- 241,604

- 12,749

5.3­

Depreciation and amortisation of tangible fixed and intangible assets, and

impairments on holdings

- 22,834

- 21,131

- 1,703

8.1­

Other provisions and losses

- 9,463

- 3,357

- 6,106

181.9­

Operating profit

143,959

147,030

- 3,071

-2.1­

Net profit

Extraordinary income

2,945

3,562

- 617

-17.3­

Extraordinary expenses

- 130

- 470

340

-72.3­

Changes in reserves for general banking risks

0

0

0

0.0­

Taxes

- 23,649

- 28,253

4,604

-16.3­

Consolidated net profit

123,125

121,869

1,256

1.0­

Disclaimer

Valiant Holding AG published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 07:03:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 434 M 471 M 471 M
Net income 2021 121 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 5,24%
Capitalization 1 516 M 1 644 M 1 644 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 985
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ewald Burgener Chief Executive Officer
Serge Laville Chief Financial Officer
Markus Gygax Chairman
Stefan Gempeler Head-Products & Operations
Jean-Baptiste Beuret Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALIANT HOLDING AG5.15%1 644
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.29%456 336
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.17%385 151
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.18%256 379
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.18%225 920
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.85%206 514