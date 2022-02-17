Valiant : FY 2021 balance sheet and income statement
Consolidated balance sheet
Assets
31/12/2021
31/12/2020
Change
Change
in CHF thousands
in CHF thousands
in CHF thousands
as %
Cash and cash equivalents
6,254,325
5,184,533
1,069,792
20.6
Due from banks
69,719
107,313
- 37,594
-35.0
Due from customers
1,535,401
1,655,838
- 120,437
-7.3
Mortgage loans
25,708,253
24,212,132
1,496,121
6.2
Trading portfolio assets
15,011
5,288
9,723
183.9
Positive replacement values of derivative financial instruments
57,834
8,126
49,708
611.7
Financial investments
1,529,548
1,610,841
- 81,293
-5.0
Accrued income and prepaid expenses
22,992
20,887
2,105
10.1
Non-consolidated holdings
228,961
229,407
- 446
-0.2
Tangible fixed assets
111,114
116,521
- 5,407
-4.6
Intangible assets
0
1,508
- 1,508
-100.0
Other assets
27,171
31,843
- 4,672
-14.7
Total assets
35,560,329
33,184,237
2,376,092
7.2
Total subordinated claims
0
0
0
0.0
of which subject to mandatory conversion and/or conditional write-off
0
0
0
0.0
Liabilities and equity
Due to banks
2,632,053
2,390,932
241,121
10.1
Customer deposits
22,087,860
20,950,936
1,136,924
5.4
Negative replacement values of derivative financial instruments
53,863
38,084
15,779
41.4
Medium-term notes
50,889
77,551
- 26,662
-34.4
Bond issues and central mortgage institution loans
8,078,500
7,163,700
914,800
12.8
Accrued expenses and deferred income
138,623
139,974
- 1,351
-1.0
Other liabilities
79,921
29,646
50,275
169.6
Provisions
39,865
32,307
7,558
23.4
Reserves for general banking risks
34,786
34,786
0
0.0
Share capital
7,896
7,896
0
0.0
Capital reserve
592,613
592,623
- 10
-0.0
Retained earnings reserve
1,640,335
1,603,933
36,402
2.3
Treasury shares
0
0
0
0.0
Consolidated net profit
123,125
121,869
1,256
1.0
Total equity capital
2,398,755
2,361,107
37,648
1.6
Total liabilities and equity
35,560,329
33,184,237
2,376,092
7.2
Total subordinated liabilities
0
0
0
0.0
of which subject to mandatory conversion and/or debt waiver
0
0
0
0.0
Off-balance-sheet transactions
Contingent liabilities
140,056
133,619
6,437
4.8
Irrevocable commitments
1,306,210
1,030,762
275,448
26.7
Commitments relating to calls on shares and other equities
55,611
55,701
- 90
-0.2
Credit commitments
0
0
0
0.0
Consolidated income statement
Interest income
2021
2020
Change
Change
in CHF thousands
in CHF thousands
in CHF thousands
as %
Interest and discount income
332,156
340,696
- 8,540
-2.5
Interest and dividend income from trading portfolios
0
0
0
0.0
Interest and dividend income from financial investments
13,287
16,656
- 3,369
-20.2
Interest expense
- 3,799
- 26,941
23,142
-85.9
Net interest income before value adjustments for credit risk,
and loan losses
341,644
330,411
11,233
3.4
Value adjustments for credit risk, and loan losses
- 14,207
- 14,301
94
-0.7
Net interest income after value adjustments for credit risk,
and loan losses
327,437
316,110
11,327
3.6
Fee and commission income
Commission income from securities trading
and investment activities
51,573
44,721
6,852
15.3
Commission income from lending activities
2,830
2,965
- 135
-4.6
Commission income from other services
33,302
28,668
4,634
16.2
Commission expense
- 18,962
- 13,695
- 5,267
38.5
Net fee and commission income
68,743
62,659
6,084
9.7
Net trading income and fair-value adjustments
16,103
13,187
2,916
22.1
Other operating income
Income from the disposal of financial investments
345
153
192
125.5
Income from holdings
14,673
15,886
- 1,213
-7.6
of which holdings recognised using the equity method
12,115
13,572
- 1,457
-10.7
of which other non-consolidated holdings
2,558
2,314
244
10.5
Net income on real estate
2,262
2,090
172
8.2
Other ordinary income
1,138
3,229
- 2,091
-64.8
Other ordinary expenses
- 92
- 192
100
-52.1
Net other operating income
18,326
21,166
- 2,840
-13.4
Operating income
430,609
413,122
17,487
4.2
Operating expenses
Personnel expenses
- 142,564
- 134,690
- 7,874
5.8
General and administrative expenses
- 111,789
- 106,914
- 4,875
4.6
Total operating expenses
- 254,353
- 241,604
- 12,749
5.3
Depreciation and amortisation of tangible fixed and intangible assets, and
impairments on holdings
- 22,834
- 21,131
- 1,703
8.1
Other provisions and losses
- 9,463
- 3,357
- 6,106
181.9
Operating profit
143,959
147,030
- 3,071
-2.1
Net profit
Extraordinary income
2,945
3,562
- 617
-17.3
Extraordinary expenses
- 130
- 470
340
-72.3
Changes in reserves for general banking risks
0
0
0
0.0
Taxes
- 23,649
- 28,253
4,604
-16.3
Consolidated net profit
123,125
121,869
1,256
1.0
