Dear Shareholders,

Valiant remains on its successful trajectory and is able to look back on an encouraging first half of 2024. In the first six months we managed to increase consolidated profit 6.0% year on year to CHF 71.3 mil- lion. Similarly, we achieved a strong operating result of CHF 116.8 million, up 11.4%. Operating income climbed 3.9% to CHF 276.5 million.

Stable interest business

The net result from interest operations was stable at CHF 196.0 million, up 0.3%. The substantial 66.8% increase in interest expense to CHF 149.1 million is due to the changed interest rate environment and the fact that Valiant had left the interest paid to its customers on deposits unchanged as at the end of June 2024.

Commission business and services

The result from commission business and services reached CHF 44.4 million, an increase of 10.6% over the previous year. Commission income from securities trading and investment activities climbed 9.2%, spurred in particular by the pleasing growth in customer assets invested.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses fell 1.1% to CHF 149.1 million. This decline primarily reflects the one-off recognition effects arising in the previous year from a non-recurring contribution made to the employee pension fund. Valiant pursues strict cost management and is continuing to monitor cost developments closely.