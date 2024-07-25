half-year report at 30 june 2024
At a glance
Valiant reports another strong operating result in the first half of 2024.
CHF 276.5 million
Operating income
Valiant increased its operating income by 3.9% - despite the recognition of value adjustments for credit risk of CHF 8.0 million.
+1.5%
Loans to customers Loans to customers rose by CHF 432.9 million to CHF 30.1 billion.
CHF 196.0 million
Net result from interest operations
Even though the interest-rate environment has changed in recent months, the net result from interest operations increased by 0.3%.
CHF 71.3 million
Consolidated profit Consolidated profit was up 6.0% year on year.
16.1%
Total capital ratio
Valiant has a solid capital base and substantially exceeds the FINMA requirements.
Report by the Chairman and CEO
Successful half-year 2024
Dear Shareholders,
Valiant remains on its successful trajectory and is able to look back on an encouraging first half of 2024. In the first six months we managed to increase consolidated profit 6.0% year on year to CHF 71.3 mil- lion. Similarly, we achieved a strong operating result of CHF 116.8 million, up 11.4%. Operating income climbed 3.9% to CHF 276.5 million.
Stable interest business
The net result from interest operations was stable at CHF 196.0 million, up 0.3%. The substantial 66.8% increase in interest expense to CHF 149.1 million is due to the changed interest rate environment and the fact that Valiant had left the interest paid to its customers on deposits unchanged as at the end of June 2024.
Commission business and services
The result from commission business and services reached CHF 44.4 million, an increase of 10.6% over the previous year. Commission income from securities trading and investment activities climbed 9.2%, spurred in particular by the pleasing growth in customer assets invested.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses fell 1.1% to CHF 149.1 million. This decline primarily reflects the one-off recognition effects arising in the previous year from a non-recurring contribution made to the employee pension fund. Valiant pursues strict cost management and is continuing to monitor cost developments closely.
Reserves for general banking risks strengthened
As a result of the positive operating result, Valiant increased the reserves for general banking risks by CHF 24.0 million in the first half of 2024. In accordance with the accounting rules for Swiss banks, reserves for general banking risks are classified in full as an element of equity capital. This strengthened Valiant's equity capital and raised our capital ratio to 16.1%, substantially above regulatory require- ments. We firmly believe that a strong capital base is in our clients' interests as well as that of our shareholders.
Loans to customers and deposits
Loans to customers rose 1.5% year on year to reach CHF 30.1 billion. This growth was underpinned by the new branches opened under the expansion strategy as well as the existing ones. Customer deposits increased 0.6% in the first half to CHF 22.4 billion.
Valiant as a responsible training institution
Valiant is committed to employee training and further education. We educate around 35 trainees in three professions each year and offer secondary school leavers the possibility of doing an internship. We are proud of our trainees, all of whom successfully passed their final examinations again this year. Even after they have completed their training, we want to offer these young adults a successful entry into the world of work. The trainee retention rate of roughly 80% offers an impressively testament to the benefits of the lilac corporate culture.
Building on what has been tried and tested
Valiant has achieved most of its goals for the 2020- 2024 strategy period. We have already set our strategy for the next five years and will be monitoring the implementation of this strategy in the second half of the year closely. We are building on what has been tried and tested and sticking to what has made us successful, such as our proximity to our clients and our local presence. Similarly, we remain committed to our simple business model and our simple and easy-to-understand range of products and services. By investing CHF 100 million in digitalisation and expansion since 2016, we have laid the foundations for additional growth.
We are convinced that we will be able to add further successful chapters to Valiant's history.
Higher consolidated profit
We expect consolidated profit to be higher in the current year.
Thank you very much for your trust in Valiant.
Strategy 2025-2029
In mid-June we informed you of our Valiant 2029 strategy for the future. Our overriding goal is to increase profitability and continue growing. In the new strategy period we will continue to be guided by our vision of making financial life as simple as possible for our clients. We want to delight them with simplicity and our transparent offering, with the aim of expanding our client base significantly. We will be strengthening services for SMEs and advice on asset accumulation and pension provision for private clients. Valiant is also investing in employee development and sus- tainability. To achieve our goals, we are concentrating on five strategic thrusts.
Markus Gygax
Ewald Burgener
Chairman of the
CEO
Board of Directors
Markus Gygax, Chairman of the Board of Directors Markus Gygax was CEO of Valiant from November 2013 to May 2019. In May 2019, he was elected as a member of the Board of Directors. He has served as Chairman of the Board
of Directors since 13 May 2020. He likes to spend his free time with his family and enjoys playing sports outdoors.
Ewald Burgener, CEO
Ewald Burgener became CEO of Valiant on 17 May 2019, after more than six years as CFO. Before joining Valiant, Mr Burgener, who comes from the canton of Valais, worked at Entris Holding AG. He likes to spend his free time with his family. He plays squash and enjoys going to the mountains.
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheet
Assets
Liquid assets
Amounts due from banks
Amounts due from customers
Mortgage loans
Trading portfolio assets
Positive replacement values of derivate financial instruments Financial investments
Accrued income and prepaid expenses
Non-consolidated participations
Tangible fixed assets
Intangible assets
Other assets
Total assets
Total subordinated claims
of which subject to mandatory conversion and/or debt waiver
Liabilities
Amounts due to banks
Amounts due in respect of customer deposits
Negative replacement values of derivative financial instruments
Cash bonds
Bond issues and central mortgage institution loans
Accrued expenses and deferred income
Other liabilities
Provisions
Reserves for general banking risks
Bank's capital
Capital reserve
Retained earnings reserve
Own shares
Consolidated profit
Total equity capital
Total liabilities
Total subordinated liabilities
of which subject to mandatory conversion and/or debt waiver
Off-balance-sheet transactions
Contingent liabilities
Irrevocable commitments
Commitments relating to calls on shares and other equities
Credit commitments
30/06/2024
31/12/2023
Change
Change
in CHF thousands
in CHF thousands
in CHF thousands
as %
4,296,354
4,726,647
- 430,293
-9.1
56,476
60,629
- 4,153
-6.8
1,504,945
1,476,507
28,438
1.9
28,604,874
28,200,436
404,438
1.4
10,068
14,782
- 4,714
-31.9
92,970
107,936
- 14,966
-13.9
1,370,894
1,089,305
281,589
25.9
50,826
40,094
10,732
26.8
244,833
244,967
- 134
-0.1
86,472
86,529
- 57
-0.1
0
0
0
n/a
27,929
32,593
- 4,664
-14.3
36,346,641
36,080,425
266,216
0.7
0
0
0
n/a
0
0
0
n/a
1,422,499
1,480,588
- 58,089
-3.9
22,112,946
22,024,257
88,689
0.4
8,658
22,463
- 13,805
-61.5
251,874
196,220
55,654
28.4
9,477,000
9,270,300
206,700
2.2
212,215
171,531
40,684
23.7
256,864
311,666
- 54,802
-17.6
24,470
27,887
- 3,417
-12.3
133,786
109,786
24,000
21.9
7,896
7,896
0
0.0
592,555
592,582
- 27
-0.0
1,774,619
1,720,994
53,625
3.1
0
0
0
n/a
71,259
144,255
- 72,996
n/a
2,580,115
2,575,513
4,602
0.2
36,346,641
36,080,425
266,216
0.7
0
0
0
n/a
0
0
0
n/a
30/06/2024
31/12/2023
Change
Change
in CHF thousands
in CHF thousands
in CHF thousands
as %
147,709
144,137
3,572
2.5
1,016,302
960,028
56,274
5.9
61,164
61,164
0
0.0
0
0
0
n/a
Consolidated income statement
Interest income
Interest and discount income
Interest and dividend income from trading portfolios
Interest and dividend income from financial investments
Interest expense
Gross result from interest operations
Changes in value adjustments for default risks and losses from interest operations
Net result from interest operations
Result from commission business and services
Commission income from securities trading and investment activities
Commission income from lending activities
Commission income from other services
Commission expense
Result from commission business and services
Result from trading activities and the fair value option
Other result from ordinary activities
Result from the disposal of financial investments
Income from participations
of which, participations recognised using the equity method
of which, from other non-consolidated participations
Result from real estate
Other ordinary income
Other ordinary expenses
Other result from ordinary activities
Operating income
Operating expenses
Personnel expenses
General and administrative expenses
Operating expenses
Value adjustements on participations and depreciation and amortisation of tangible fixed assets and intangible assets
Changes to provisions and other value adjustments, and losses
Operating result
Consolidated profit
Extraordinary income
Extraordinary expenses
Changes in reserves for general banking risks
Taxes
Consolidated profit
30/06/2024
30/06/2023
Change
Change
in CHF thousands
in CHF thousands
in CHF thousands
as %
347,447
291,212
56,235
19.3
0
0
0
n/a
5,741
3,305
2,436
73.7
- 149,127
- 89,386
- 59,741
66.8
204,061
205,131
- 1,070
-0.5
- 8,023
- 9,752
1,729
-17.7
196,038
195,379
659
0.3
27,100
24,817
2,283
9.2
1,505
1,673
- 168
-10.0
23,374
21,204
2,170
10.2
- 7,594
- 7,550
- 44
0.6
44,385
40,144
4,241
10.6
26,495
20,134
6,361
31.6
18
6
12
200.0
8,679
9,362
- 683
-7.3
5,845
6,547
- 702
-10.7
2,834
2,815
19
0.7
809
705
104
14.8
207
355
- 148
-41.7
- 150
- 21
- 129
614.3
9,563
10,407
- 844
-8.1
276,481
266,064
10,417
3.9
- 81,146
- 85,052
3,906
-4.6
- 67,998
- 65,743
- 2,255
3.4
- 149,144
- 150,795
1,651
-1.1
- 10,500
- 10,465
- 35
0.3
- 85
- 4
- 81
2,025.0
116,752
104,800
11,952
11.4
671
2,500
- 1,829
-73.2
- 6
- 6
0
0.0
- 24,000
- 20,000
- 4,000
20.0
- 22,158
- 20,054
- 2,104
10.5
71,259
67,240
4,019
6.0
7
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
Retained
Reserves
Bank's
Capital
earnings
for general
Consolidated
capital
reserve
reserve
banking risks
Own shares
profit
Total
in CHF
in CHF
in CHF
in CHF
in CHF
in CHF
in CHF
thousands
thousands
thousands
thousands
thousands
thousands
thousands
Equity at start of current period
7,896
592,582
1,720,994
109,786
144,255
2,575,513
Appropriation of previous year's profit
57,396
- 57,396
0
Acquisition of own shares
- 3,114
- 3,114
Disposal of own shares
3,033
3,033
Profit (loss) on disposal of own shares
- 81
81
0
Dividends and other distributions
54
- 86,859
- 86,805
Other allocations to (transfers from) the reserves
for general banking risks
24,000
24,000
Other allocations to (transfers from) the other reserves
- 3,771
- 3,771
Consolidated profit
71,259
71,259
Equity at end of current period
7,896
592,555
1,774,619
133,786
0
71,259
2,580,115
Condensed notes
Changes to the Group accounting principles as well as any error corrections and their impact on the interim financial statement
There were no changes to the Group accounting principles and no corrections.
Information on factors influencing the Group's economic position during the reporting period compared to the previous period
There were no material factors that influenced the Group's financial situation during the reporting period or compared with the previous period.
Material events after the date of the interim financial statements
No extraordinary events have occurred since the balance sheet date liable to exert a material influence on Valiant's assets, financial position or income situation during the reporting period.
Extraordinary income and extraordinary expenses
Extraordinary income
Gains from the sale of properties
Other items
Total extraordinary income
Extraordinary expenses
Other items
Total extraordinary expenses
30/06/2024
30/06/2023
in CHF thousands
in CHF thousands
509
2,486
162
14
671
2,500
6
6
6
6
Financial calendar
7 November 2024
Interim financial statements at 30 September 2024
5 February 2025 Full-year 2024 results
14 May 2025
Annual General Meeting of Valiant Holding AG in Bern
valiant.ch
