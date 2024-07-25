half-year report at 30 june 2024

At a glance

Half-Year Report 2024 / Valiant Holding AG

At a glance

Valiant reports another strong operating result in the first half of 2024.

CHF 276.5 million

Operating income

Valiant increased its operating income by 3.9% - despite the recognition of value adjustments for credit risk of CHF 8.0 million.

+1.5%

Loans to customers Loans to customers rose by CHF 432.9 million to CHF 30.1 billion.

CHF 196.0 million

Net result from interest operations

Even though the interest-rate environment has changed in recent months, the net result from interest operations increased by 0.3%.

CHF 71.3 million

Consolidated profit Consolidated profit was up 6.0% year on year.

16.1%

Total capital ratio

Valiant has a solid capital base and substantially exceeds the FINMA requirements.

Report by the Chairman and CEO

Half-Year Report 2024 / Valiant Holding AG

Successful half-year 2024

Dear Shareholders,

Valiant remains on its successful trajectory and is able to look back on an encouraging first half of 2024. In the first six months we managed to increase consolidated profit 6.0% year on year to CHF 71.3 mil- lion. Similarly, we achieved a strong operating result of CHF 116.8 million, up 11.4%. Operating income climbed 3.9% to CHF 276.5 million.

Stable interest business

The net result from interest operations was stable at CHF 196.0 million, up 0.3%. The substantial 66.8% increase in interest expense to CHF 149.1 million is due to the changed interest rate environment and the fact that Valiant had left the interest paid to its customers on deposits unchanged as at the end of June 2024.

Commission business and services

The result from commission business and services reached CHF 44.4 million, an increase of 10.6% over the previous year. Commission income from securities trading and investment activities climbed 9.2%, spurred in particular by the pleasing growth in customer assets invested.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses fell 1.1% to CHF 149.1 million. This decline primarily reflects the one-off recognition effects arising in the previous year from a non-recurring contribution made to the employee pension fund. Valiant pursues strict cost management and is continuing to monitor cost developments closely.

Reserves for general banking risks strengthened

As a result of the positive operating result, Valiant increased the reserves for general banking risks by CHF 24.0 million in the first half of 2024. In accordance with the accounting rules for Swiss banks, reserves for general banking risks are classified in full as an element of equity capital. This strengthened Valiant's equity capital and raised our capital ratio to 16.1%, substantially above regulatory require- ments. We firmly believe that a strong capital base is in our clients' interests as well as that of our shareholders.

Loans to customers and deposits

Loans to customers rose 1.5% year on year to reach CHF 30.1 billion. This growth was underpinned by the new branches opened under the expansion strategy as well as the existing ones. Customer deposits increased 0.6% in the first half to CHF 22.4 billion.

Valiant as a responsible training institution

Valiant is committed to employee training and further education. We educate around 35 trainees in three professions each year and offer secondary school leavers the possibility of doing an internship. We are proud of our trainees, all of whom successfully passed their final examinations again this year. Even after they have completed their training, we want to offer these young adults a successful entry into the world of work. The trainee retention rate of roughly 80% offers an impressively testament to the benefits of the lilac corporate culture.

Report by the Chairman and CEO

Half-Year Report 2024 / Valiant Holding AG

Building on what has been tried and tested

Valiant has achieved most of its goals for the 2020- 2024 strategy period. We have already set our strategy for the next five years and will be monitoring the implementation of this strategy in the second half of the year closely. We are building on what has been tried and tested and sticking to what has made us successful, such as our proximity to our clients and our local presence. Similarly, we remain committed to our simple business model and our simple and easy-to-understand range of products and services. By investing CHF 100 million in digitalisation and expansion since 2016, we have laid the foundations for additional growth.

We are convinced that we will be able to add further successful chapters to Valiant's history.

Higher consolidated profit

We expect consolidated profit to be higher in the current year.

Thank you very much for your trust in Valiant.

Strategy 2025-2029

In mid-June we informed you of our Valiant 2029 strategy for the future. Our overriding goal is to increase profitability and continue growing. In the new strategy period we will continue to be guided by our vision of making financial life as simple as possible for our clients. We want to delight them with simplicity and our transparent offering, with the aim of expanding our client base significantly. We will be strengthening services for SMEs and advice on asset accumulation and pension provision for private clients. Valiant is also investing in employee development and sus- tainability. To achieve our goals, we are concentrating on five strategic thrusts.

Markus Gygax

Ewald Burgener

Chairman of the

CEO

Board of Directors

Markus Gygax, Chairman of the Board of Directors Markus Gygax was CEO of Valiant from November 2013 to May 2019. In May 2019, he was elected as a member of the Board of Directors. He has served as Chairman of the Board

of Directors since 13 May 2020. He likes to spend his free time with his family and enjoys playing sports outdoors.

Ewald Burgener, CEO

Ewald Burgener became CEO of Valiant on 17 May 2019, after more than six years as CFO. Before joining Valiant, Mr Burgener, who comes from the canton of Valais, worked at Entris Holding AG. He likes to spend his free time with his family. He plays squash and enjoys going to the mountains.

Consolidated financial statements

Half-Year Report 2024 / Valiant Holding AG

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheet

Assets

Liquid assets

Amounts due from banks

Amounts due from customers

Mortgage loans

Trading portfolio assets

Positive replacement values of derivate financial instruments Financial investments

Accrued income and prepaid expenses

Non-consolidated participations

Tangible fixed assets

Intangible assets

Other assets

Total assets

Total subordinated claims

of which subject to mandatory conversion and/or debt waiver

Liabilities

Amounts due to banks

Amounts due in respect of customer deposits

Negative replacement values of derivative financial instruments

Cash bonds

Bond issues and central mortgage institution loans

Accrued expenses and deferred income

Other liabilities

Provisions

Reserves for general banking risks

Bank's capital

Capital reserve

Retained earnings reserve

Own shares

Consolidated profit

Total equity capital

Total liabilities

Total subordinated liabilities

of which subject to mandatory conversion and/or debt waiver

Off-balance-sheet transactions

Contingent liabilities

Irrevocable commitments

Commitments relating to calls on shares and other equities

Credit commitments

30/06/2024

31/12/2023

Change

Change

in CHF thousands

in CHF thousands

in CHF thousands

as %

4,296,354

4,726,647

- 430,293

-9.1­

56,476

60,629

- 4,153

-6.8­

1,504,945

1,476,507

28,438

1.9­

28,604,874

28,200,436

404,438

1.4­

10,068

14,782

- 4,714

-31.9­

92,970

107,936

- 14,966

-13.9­

1,370,894

1,089,305

281,589

25.9­

50,826

40,094

10,732

26.8­

244,833

244,967

- 134

-0.1­

86,472

86,529

- 57

-0.1­

0

0

0

n/a

27,929

32,593

- 4,664

-14.3­

36,346,641

36,080,425

266,216

0.7­

0

0

0

n/a

0

0

0

n/a

1,422,499

1,480,588

- 58,089

-3.9­

22,112,946

22,024,257

88,689

0.4­

8,658

22,463

- 13,805

-61.5­

251,874

196,220

55,654

28.4­

9,477,000

9,270,300

206,700

2.2­

212,215

171,531

40,684

23.7­

256,864

311,666

- 54,802

-17.6­

24,470

27,887

- 3,417

-12.3­

133,786

109,786

24,000

21.9­

7,896

7,896

0

0.0­

592,555

592,582

- 27

-0.0­

1,774,619

1,720,994

53,625

3.1­

0

0

0

n/a

71,259

144,255

- 72,996

n/a

2,580,115

2,575,513

4,602

0.2­

36,346,641

36,080,425

266,216

0.7­

0

0

0

n/a

0

0

0

n/a

30/06/2024

31/12/2023

Change

Change

in CHF thousands

in CHF thousands

in CHF thousands

as %

147,709

144,137

3,572

2.5­

1,016,302

960,028

56,274

5.9­

61,164

61,164

0

0.0­

0

0

0

n/a

Consolidated financial statements

Half-Year Report 2024 / Valiant Holding AG

Consolidated income statement

Interest income

Interest and discount income

Interest and dividend income from trading portfolios

Interest and dividend income from financial investments

Interest expense

Gross result from interest operations

Changes in value adjustments for default risks and losses from interest operations

Net result from interest operations

Result from commission business and services

Commission income from securities trading and investment activities

Commission income from lending activities

Commission income from other services

Commission expense

Result from commission business and services

Result from trading activities and the fair value option

Other result from ordinary activities

Result from the disposal of financial investments

Income from participations

of which, participations recognised using the equity method

of which, from other non-consolidated participations

Result from real estate

Other ordinary income

Other ordinary expenses

Other result from ordinary activities

Operating income

Operating expenses

Personnel expenses

General and administrative expenses

Operating expenses

Value adjustements on participations and depreciation and amortisation of tangible fixed assets and intangible assets

Changes to provisions and other value adjustments, and losses

Operating result

Consolidated profit

Extraordinary income

Extraordinary expenses

Changes in reserves for general banking risks

Taxes

Consolidated profit

30/06/2024

30/06/2023

Change

Change

in CHF thousands

in CHF thousands

in CHF thousands

as %

347,447

291,212

56,235

19.3­

0

0

0

n/a

5,741

3,305

2,436

73.7­

- 149,127

- 89,386

- 59,741

66.8­

204,061

205,131

- 1,070

-0.5­

- 8,023

- 9,752

1,729

-17.7­

196,038

195,379

659

0.3­

27,100

24,817

2,283

9.2­

1,505

1,673

- 168

-10.0­

23,374

21,204

2,170

10.2­

- 7,594

- 7,550

- 44

0.6­

44,385

40,144

4,241

10.6­

26,495

20,134

6,361

31.6­

18

6

12

200.0­

8,679

9,362

- 683

-7.3­

5,845

6,547

- 702

-10.7­

2,834

2,815

19

0.7­

809

705

104

14.8­

207

355

- 148

-41.7­

- 150

- 21

- 129

614.3­

9,563

10,407

- 844

-8.1­

276,481

266,064

10,417

3.9­

- 81,146

- 85,052

3,906

-4.6­

- 67,998

- 65,743

- 2,255

3.4­

- 149,144

- 150,795

1,651

-1.1­

- 10,500

- 10,465

- 35

0.3­

- 85

- 4

- 81

2,025.0­

116,752

104,800

11,952

11.4­

671

2,500

- 1,829

-73.2­

- 6

- 6

0

0.0­

- 24,000

- 20,000

- 4,000

20.0­

- 22,158

- 20,054

- 2,104

10.5­

71,259

67,240

4,019

6.0­

7

Consolidated financial statements

Half-Year Report 2024 / Valiant Holding AG

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

Retained

Reserves

Bank's

Capital

earnings

for general

Consolidated

capital

reserve

reserve

banking risks

Own shares

profit

Total

in CHF

in CHF

in CHF

in CHF

in CHF

in CHF

in CHF

thousands

thousands

thousands

thousands

thousands

thousands

thousands

Equity at start of current period

7,896

592,582

1,720,994

109,786

144,255

2,575,513

Appropriation of previous year's profit

57,396

- 57,396

0

Acquisition of own shares

- 3,114

- 3,114

Disposal of own shares

3,033

3,033

Profit (loss) on disposal of own shares

- 81

81

0

Dividends and other distributions

54

- 86,859

- 86,805

Other allocations to (transfers from) the reserves

for general banking risks

24,000

24,000

Other allocations to (transfers from) the other reserves

- 3,771

- 3,771

Consolidated profit

71,259

71,259

Equity at end of current period

7,896

592,555

1,774,619

133,786

0

71,259

2,580,115

Consolidated financial statements

Half-Year Report 2024 / Valiant Holding AG

Condensed notes

Changes to the Group accounting principles as well as any error corrections and their impact on the interim financial statement

There were no changes to the Group accounting principles and no corrections.

Information on factors influencing the Group's economic position during the reporting period compared to the previous period

There were no material factors that influenced the Group's financial situation during the reporting period or compared with the previous period.

Material events after the date of the interim financial statements

No extraordinary events have occurred since the balance sheet date liable to exert a material influence on Valiant's assets, financial position or income situation during the reporting period.

Extraordinary income and extraordinary expenses

Extraordinary income

Gains from the sale of properties

Other items

Total extraordinary income

Extraordinary expenses

Other items

Total extraordinary expenses

30/06/2024

30/06/2023

in CHF thousands

in CHF thousands

509

2,486

162

14

671

2,500

6

6

6

6

