Valiant : Media release from 17 february 2022

Media release / ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Bern, 17 February 2022

Valiant successfully continues on its growth trajectory

Valiant made good progress in implementing its strategy for the 2020-2024 period and significantly exceeded its growth targets. In 2021, fee and commission income rose by 9.7%. Consolidated net profit reached CHF 123.1 million, an increase of 1.0% on the previous year. Valiant is launching a programme to enhance profitability so that it can continue on its growth trajectory and position itself for the future. Its aim is to achieve annual cost savings of CHF 12-15 million.

In 2021, Valiant recorded consolidated net profit of CHF 123.1 million, an increase of 1.0% on the year-earlier period. Operating income climbed by 4.2% to CHF 430.6 million. "We are expanding into new markets and growing in our core region, and the results are encouraging," says CEO Ewald Burgener. "This confirms that with our strategy, we are able to generate growth and exceed our targets."

Strong interest business

As in the previous years, Valiant's interest business remained strong, driven by active treasury management and the issuance of covered bonds. Net interest income before value adjustments for credit risk and loan losses climbed by 3.4% to CHF 341.6 million. Valiant's loan portfolio has proved to be robust during the coronavirus pandemic, with Valiant recognising value adjustments for credit risk of CHF 14.2 million in 2021. This resulted in net interest income of CHF 327.4 million, up 3.6% on the previous year.

Significant growth in fee and commission income

Fee and commission income rose by 9.7% to CHF 68.7 million, well above the annual growth target of 3%. Commission income from securities trading and investment activities was particularly robust, rising by 15.3% year on year. This was mainly attributable to strong growth in client assets invested, with net new assets amounting to CHF 500 million.

Other income and operating expenses

Other operating income fell by CHF 2.8 million (-13.4%) to CHF 18.3 million due to lower income from holdings. Net trading income climbed by CHF 2.9 million (22.1%) to CHF 16.1 million. Operating expenses rose by 5.3% to CHF 254.4 million, in line with the bank's plans.

Growth in loans and funds due to clients

Valiant's client loans stood at CHF 27.2 billion, rising by 5.3%, which is well above the annual growth target of 3%. Since 2017, 46% of the growth in client loans has come from the new

