Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Valiant Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VATN   CH0014786500

VALIANT HOLDING AG

(VATN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/16 11:30:18 am
96 CHF   +0.95%
02:04aVALIANT : FY 2021 balance sheet and income statement
PU
02:04aVALIANT : Media release from 17 february 2022
PU
01:13aValiant's FY21 Profit Inches Up Amid Business Growth
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valiant : Media release from 17 february 2022

02/17/2022 | 02:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media release / ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Bern, 17 February 2022

Valiant successfully continues on its growth trajectory

Valiant made good progress in implementing its strategy for the 2020-2024 period and significantly exceeded its growth targets. In 2021, fee and commission income rose by 9.7%. Consolidated net profit reached CHF 123.1 million, an increase of 1.0% on the previous year. Valiant is launching a programme to enhance profitability so that it can continue on its growth trajectory and position itself for the future. Its aim is to achieve annual cost savings of CHF 12-15 million.

In 2021, Valiant recorded consolidated net profit of CHF 123.1 million, an increase of 1.0% on the year-earlier period. Operating income climbed by 4.2% to CHF 430.6 million. "We are expanding into new markets and growing in our core region, and the results are encouraging," says CEO Ewald Burgener. "This confirms that with our strategy, we are able to generate growth and exceed our targets."

Strong interest business

As in the previous years, Valiant's interest business remained strong, driven by active treasury management and the issuance of covered bonds. Net interest income before value adjustments for credit risk and loan losses climbed by 3.4% to CHF 341.6 million. Valiant's loan portfolio has proved to be robust during the coronavirus pandemic, with Valiant recognising value adjustments for credit risk of CHF 14.2 million in 2021. This resulted in net interest income of CHF 327.4 million, up 3.6% on the previous year.

Significant growth in fee and commission income

Fee and commission income rose by 9.7% to CHF 68.7 million, well above the annual growth target of 3%. Commission income from securities trading and investment activities was particularly robust, rising by 15.3% year on year. This was mainly attributable to strong growth in client assets invested, with net new assets amounting to CHF 500 million.

Other income and operating expenses

Other operating income fell by CHF 2.8 million (-13.4%) to CHF 18.3 million due to lower income from holdings. Net trading income climbed by CHF 2.9 million (22.1%) to CHF 16.1 million. Operating expenses rose by 5.3% to CHF 254.4 million, in line with the bank's plans.

Growth in loans and funds due to clients

Valiant's client loans stood at CHF 27.2 billion, rising by 5.3%, which is well above the annual growth target of 3%. Since 2017, 46% of the growth in client loans has come from the new

Valiant Bank AG, Corporate Communications, Bundesplatz 4, P.O. Box, CH-3001 Bern, +41 (0)31 320 91 91, www.valiant.ch

branches opened under the expansion strategy. Funds due to clients climbed by 5.3% to CHF 22.1 billion. Ewald Burgener: "We seek simple financial solutions for our clients day after day. The growth in loans and funds due to clients reflects the trust placed in Valiant as a down- to-earth and competent retail bank."

Accelerated expansion into new regions

Valiant is driving forward with its expansion into new market regions. Five new branches were opened in 2021, and this year will see new openings in Wädenswil, Pully, Meilen, Winthertur and Uster. Between 2020 and 2024, Valiant will open a total of 14 additional branches.

Promoting sustainability

In 2021, Valiant rolled out its new sustainability-focused strategy funds. Clients can now invest their money in socially responsible companies that are committed to preserving the environment, ensuring people's well-being and contributing to reducing carbon emissions. For the years ahead, Valiant has developed a plan to embed sustainability even more firmly within the bank.

Programme to increase profitability

Valiant is implementing its strategy successfully and pressing ahead more swiftly than expected with its regional expansion. In 2022, it will take the next step in the process and launch a programme to increase profitability, set to be completed by 2023. Valiant has already set aside provisions of CHF 12.9 million to implement the programme. This increase in provisions led to a 2.1% decline in operating profit in 2021. The programme is set to generate initial cost savings in 2022, and from 2024 it will lead to annual savings of CHF 12-15 million. Valiant expects its return on equity to increase by around 0.5 percentage points. "We are resolutely pursuing our strategy and adding another strategic aim to it. I am convinced that in this way we will be ideally positioned to face the future," says Ewald Burgener. Valiant has adopted the following measures:

  • The branch network will be reduced by 23 branches. This will be done by closing branches that are located close to another branch in Valiant's core region. The expansion regions of eastern Switzerland and Zurich and the new branches in western Switzerland will not be affected by this. Valiant will announce which branches are to be closed on 18 February 2022.
  • Valiant is focusing on its proven branch concept and will modernize the front areas in a further six branches, equipping them video reception systems and digital services. This is in response to the decline in client interactions at physical counters and changing client needs, which include more flexible opening hours and more digital services, coupled with demand for personalised advice. Between 2018 and 2021, Valiant revamped more than 60 branches that previously had conventional counters.
  • Between 2020 and 2024, Valiant will create 170 full-time-equivalent positions as part of its expansion strategy, including 140 client advisors. Valiant is adhering to this plan to expand the workforce. The optimisation of the branch network and further measures to increase efficiency will save 50 full-time-equivalent positions. Valiant's goal is to achieve the planned

Valiant Bank AG, Corporate Communications, Bundesplatz 4, P.O. Box, CH-3001 Bern, +41 (0)31 320 91 91, www.valiant.ch

headcount reduction through natural attrition. Under the expansion strategy, there will be a net increase in full-time-equivalent positions, albeit to a lesser extent than originally planned.

Outlook

Valiant expects to see a stable business trend in 2022, with consolidated net profit slightly above that in the prior year. At the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors will recommend an unchanged dividend of CHF 5.00 per share. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and in order to protect the health of Valiant's shareholders, the Board of Directors has decided that shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022 in person.

Valiant Bank AG, Corporate Communications, Bundesplatz 4, P.O. Box, CH-3001 Bern, +41 (0)31 320 91 91, www.valiant.ch

Key balance sheet figures

31/12/2021

31/12/2020

Change

in CHF millions

in CHF millions

as %

Total assets

35,560

33,184

7.2

Client loans

27,244

25,868

5.3

- of which mortgage loans

25,708

24,212

6.2

Funds due to clients

22,139

21,028

5.3

Headcount (FTEs)

994.7

937.4

6.1

Key income statement figures

31/12/2021

31/12/2020

Change

in CHF

in CHF thousands

as %

thousands

Net interest income before value

341,644

330,411

3.4

adjustments for credit risk and loan

losses

Net fee and commission income

68,743

62,659

9.7

Net trading income

16,103

13,187

22.1

Other operating income

18,326

21,166

-13.4

Operating income

430,609

413,122

4.2

Operating expenses

254,353

241,604

5.3

Operating profit

143,959

147,030

-2.1

Consolidated net profit

123,125

121,869

1.0

Documents and information on the full-year results are available at: valiant.ch/results.

Images can be downloaded here: valiant.ch/downloads

The media and analysts conference on the full-year figures will be held at 10:00 a.m. (CET) on 17 February 2022. Access to live stream: valiant-live.ch/mak2022

Contact for analysts and investors:

Joachim Matha, Head of Investor Relations, +41 (0)31 310 77 44, ir@valiant.ch

Contact for the media:

Simon Bickel, Media Spokesperson, +41 (0)31 320 96 18, medien@valiant.ch

About Valiant

Valiant is an independent Swiss financial services provider. It operates exclusively in Switzerland and offers retail clients and small and medium-sized businesses a comprehensive range of easy- to-understand products and services covering all financial needs. Valiant has a strong local presence, with roughly 100 branch offices in the following 14 Swiss cantons: Aargau, Basel- Landschaft, Basel-Stadt, Bern, Fribourg, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Thurgau, Solothurn, St. Gallen, Vaud, Zug and Zurich. Through its innovative digital services, Valiant is also available to clients throughout Switzerland. Valiant has total assets of CHF 35.6 billion and more than 1,000 employees including 80 trainees.

Valiant Bank AG, Corporate Communications, Bundesplatz 4, P.O. Box, CH-3001 Bern, +41 (0)31 320 91 91, www.valiant.ch

Disclaimer

Valiant Holding AG published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 07:03:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VALIANT HOLDING AG
02:04aVALIANT : FY 2021 balance sheet and income statement
PU
02:04aVALIANT : Media release from 17 february 2022
PU
01:13aValiant's FY21 Profit Inches Up Amid Business Growth
MT
01:04aVALIANT : 17 02 2022 valiant successfully continues on its growth trajectory
PU
02/14Solstad Offshore Enters $39 Million Support Vessel Contract With Brazil's Petrobras; Sh..
MT
01/31Valiant's Acting CFO To Assume Permanent Role
MT
01/31VALIANT : 31 01 2022 serge laville named cfo of valiant
PU
2021Two-day mourning period declared after 41 killed in Burkina Faso ambush
RE
2021Media release from 4 novembre 2021
PU
2021Valiant's Nine-Month Profit Inches Up as Interest Income Climbs 4%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALIANT HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 434 M 471 M 471 M
Net income 2021 121 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 5,24%
Capitalization 1 516 M 1 644 M 1 644 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 985
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart VALIANT HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Valiant Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALIANT HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 96,00 CHF
Average target price 92,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target -3,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ewald Burgener Chief Executive Officer
Serge Laville Chief Financial Officer
Markus Gygax Chairman
Stefan Gempeler Head-Products & Operations
Jean-Baptiste Beuret Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALIANT HOLDING AG5.15%1 644
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.29%456 336
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.17%385 151
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.18%256 379
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.18%225 920
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.85%206 514