Media release / ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Bern, 25 July 2024

Successful half-year results for Valiant in 2024

Valiant reports a strong operating result again in the first half of 2024. Implementation of Strategy 2020-2024 has entered the final phase. The lilac bank will be focusing even more intently on simplicity and profitability in the 2025-2029 strategy period.

Consolidated profit came to CHF 71.3 million in the first half of the year, equivalent to an increase of 6.0% over the previous year. Operating income was up 3.9%, rising to CHF 276.5 million. Valiant's operating result increased 11.4% to CHF 116.8 million.

"I am delighted by the successful results in the first half of 2024. Despite the changes in the interest rate environment in the last few months, we were able to repeat and even exceed the previous year's strong figures. This also encourages us in regard to the upcoming 2025-2029 strategy period. Looking ahead over the next five years, we want to become even simpler and more efficient," says Valiant CEO Ewald Burgener.

Interest operations stable

At CHF 204.1 million (-0.5%), the gross result from interest operations was stable. The net result from interest operations rose by 0.3% to CHF 196.0 million. The substantial 66.8% increase in interest expense to CHF 149.1 million is due to the changed interest rate environment and the fact that Valiant had left the interest paid on deposits unchanged as at the end of June 2024.

Commission business and services

The result from commission business and services reached CHF 44.4 million, a rise of 10.6% over the previous year. Commission income from securities trading and investment activities climbed 9.2%, spurred in particular by the pleasing growth in customer assets invested. Other service business increased by 10.2% due to higher income from various commission transactions.

Result from trading activities and other result from ordinary activities

The result from trading activities climbed CHF 6.4 million (+31.6%) to CHF 26.5 million, reflecting a further increase in income from forward foreign exchange contracts. The decline of CHF 0.8 million (-8.1%) in other result from ordinary activities is particularly due to the lower income from participations.

