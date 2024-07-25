Media release / ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Bern, 25 July 2024
Successful half-year results for Valiant in 2024
Valiant reports a strong operating result again in the first half of 2024. Implementation of Strategy 2020-2024 has entered the final phase. The lilac bank will be focusing even more intently on simplicity and profitability in the 2025-2029 strategy period.
Consolidated profit came to CHF 71.3 million in the first half of the year, equivalent to an increase of 6.0% over the previous year. Operating income was up 3.9%, rising to CHF 276.5 million. Valiant's operating result increased 11.4% to CHF 116.8 million.
"I am delighted by the successful results in the first half of 2024. Despite the changes in the interest rate environment in the last few months, we were able to repeat and even exceed the previous year's strong figures. This also encourages us in regard to the upcoming 2025-2029 strategy period. Looking ahead over the next five years, we want to become even simpler and more efficient," says Valiant CEO Ewald Burgener.
Interest operations stable
At CHF 204.1 million (-0.5%), the gross result from interest operations was stable. The net result from interest operations rose by 0.3% to CHF 196.0 million. The substantial 66.8% increase in interest expense to CHF 149.1 million is due to the changed interest rate environment and the fact that Valiant had left the interest paid on deposits unchanged as at the end of June 2024.
Commission business and services
The result from commission business and services reached CHF 44.4 million, a rise of 10.6% over the previous year. Commission income from securities trading and investment activities climbed 9.2%, spurred in particular by the pleasing growth in customer assets invested. Other service business increased by 10.2% due to higher income from various commission transactions.
Result from trading activities and other result from ordinary activities
The result from trading activities climbed CHF 6.4 million (+31.6%) to CHF 26.5 million, reflecting a further increase in income from forward foreign exchange contracts. The decline of CHF 0.8 million (-8.1%) in other result from ordinary activities is particularly due to the lower income from participations.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses fell 1.1% to CHF 149.1 million. This decline primarily reflects the once-only accounting effects arising in the previous year due to a non-recurring contribution made to the employee pension fund. Valiant pursues strict cost management and is continuing to closely monitor cost developments.
Reserves for general banking risks strengthened
As a result of the positive operating result, Valiant increased the reserves for general banking risks by CHF 24.0 million in the first half of 2024. In accordance with the accounting rules for Swiss banks, reserves for general banking risks are classified in full as an element of equity capital. This strengthened Valiant's equity capital and raised the capital ratio to 16.1%, well above regulatory requirements. Valiant firmly believes that a strong capital base is in clients' interests as well as that of investors.
Customer loans and deposits
Loans to customers rose 1.5% over the previous year, reaching a figure of CHF 30.1 billion. This growth was underpinned by the new branches opened under the expansion strategy as well as the existing ones. Customer deposits increased 0.6% in the first half to CHF 22.4 billion.
Strategy 2020-2024
Valiant has achieved most of its goals set for the current strategy period and completed the geographic expansion from Lake Geneva to Lake Constance. The 14 new branches have been opened and supplement Valiant's branch network. The addition of 170 full-time positions, including 140 in customer advisory services, will be achieved in the second half of 2024. The bank aims to increase profitability and continue growth with the future strategy 2025-2029. More information on the Valiant 2029 strategy can be found in the media release of 13 June 2024.
Valiant as a responsible training institution
Valiant is committed to employee training and further education. We educate around 35 trainees in three professions each year and offer secondary school leavers the possibility of doing an internship. This year, all trainees once again successfully passed their final examinations. Even after they have completed their training, we want to offer these young adults a successful entry into the world of work. The trainee retention rate of roughly 80% impressively testifies to the benefits of the lilac corporate culture.
Outlook
Valiant expects consolidated profit to be higher in the current year.
Key balance sheet figures
30/06/2024
31/12/2023
Change
in CHF millions
in CHF millions
as %
Total assets
36,347
36,080
0.7
Loans to customers
30,110
29,677
1.5
- of which mortgage loans
28,605
28,200
1.4
Customer deposits
22,365
22,220
0.6
Key income statement figures
30/06/2024
30/06/2023
Change
in CHF thousands
in CHF thousands
as %
Gross result from interest operations
204,061
205,131
-0.5
Result from commission business and
44,385
40,144
10.6
services
Result from trading activities
26,495
20,134
31.6
Other result from ordinary activities
9,563
10,407
-8.1
Operating income
276,481
266,064
3.9
Operating expenses
149,144
150,795
-1.1
Operating result
116,752
104,800
11.4
Consolidated profit
71,259
67,240
6.0
Additional key figures
30/06/2024
31/12/2023
Change
Headcount (FTEs)
1,002.8
1,003.3
0.0
Documents and information on the half-year results are available at: valiant.ch/results
Images can be downloaded here: valiant.ch/downloads
Contact for analysts and investors:
Joachim Matha, Head of Investor Relations, +41 (0)31 310 77 44, ir@valiant.ch
Contact for the media:
Nathalie Hertig, Head of Corporate Communications, +41 (0)31 320 96 18, medien@valiant.ch
About Valiant
Valiant is an independent Swiss financial services provider. It operates exclusively in Switzerland and offers private clients and small and medium-sized businesses a comprehensive range of easy- to-understand products and services covering all financial needs. Valiant has a strong local presence in the following 15 Swiss cantons: Aargau, Basel-Landschaft,Basel-Stadt, Bern, Fribourg, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Schaffhausen, Solothurn, St. Gallen, Thurgau, Vaud, Zug and Zurich. Through its innovative digital services, Valiant is also available to clients throughout Switzerland. Valiant has total assets of CHF 36.3 billion and more than 1,100 employees, including around 70 trainees.
