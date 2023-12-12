(Alliance News) - Valica Spa announced Tuesday that its subsidiary Fytur Srl has signed an exclusive agreement for the sale of advertising space available on Sport Review channels.

Sport Review is a sports-oriented editorial network whose mission is to provide daily information and content on soccer and motorcycling. Within this network, you can find daily news with real-time updates and many historical videos that delve into legendary or, simply, curious soccer stories.

Fytur, as consideration for Sport Review's provision of advertising space, will have to pay the latter an annual fee of about EUR100,000. The contract will run from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024, and can be renewed for another two years, then through the end of 2026.

Valica's stock closed Tuesday unchanged at EUR7.10 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

