  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Valid Soluções S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLID3   BRVLIDACNOR5

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

(VLID3)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Final Voting Map - Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting 06.18 - 10:00 a.m.

06/18/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) No. 33.113.309/0001-47

Company Registry (NIRE) No. 33.300.277.994

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

SUMMARIZED FINAL VOTING MAP

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, that it has disclosed the Summarized Final Voting Map (Attachment) on this date, concerning the voting instructions, stated in person and remotely by its shareholders, for each of the matters that were assessed, discussed and voted at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on June 18th, 10 a.m. (Brazil Time) with the total instructions of approvals, rejections and abstentions for each matter included in the Agenda

Rio de Janeiro, June 18th, 2021

Renato Tyszler

CFO and IRO

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

SUMMARIZED FINAL VOTING MAP

In Extraordinary Shareholdre's Meeting

Number of shares

Resolution Discription

In favor (Yes)

Against (No)

Abstain

% of Share

% Of Share

% Of Share

1. To resolve on the granting and improvement of a collateral security in the form of fiduciary assignment over the

Companys restricted linked account ("Linked Account"), in addition to all funds deposited and maintained in the Bound

AccountLinked Account and assets held by the Company in relation to the allowed investments linked to the Bound

38.891.489

0

344.137

AccountLinked Account ("Fiduciary Assignment") in the scope of the 8th Issue of Simple, Unsecured, Non-Convertible

47,39%

0,00%

0,42%

Debentures, Non Convertible into Shares, unsecured, to be converted into Type with Real Guarantee, in 2 (two) Series

("Debentures"), for Public Distribution with the Companys Restricted Efforts ("Issue"), as guarantee of the faithful and

punctual payment of the obligations contracted by the Company in the Issue.

2. Approval the conversion of the Debentures type from unsecured to secured.

38.891.489

0

344.137

47,39%

0,00%

0,42%

3. Ratify the acts already undertaken by the Companys management to carry out the Issue.

38.891.489

0

344.137

47,39%

0,00%

0,42%

4. To authorize the Companys management to perform all necessary procedures to implement the above resolutions,

including, without limitation, the execution of agreements and other instruments for granting and improving the

38.891.489

0

344.137

Fiduciary Assignment and for converting the type of Debentures from unsecured to secured, including an amendment

47,39%

0,00%

0,42%

to the Deed of Issue.

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções SA published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 20:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 929 M 381 M 381 M
Net income 2021 80,0 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net Debt 2021 528 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,84x
Yield 2021 3,33%
Capitalization 745 M 148 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 96,5%
Technical analysis trends VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,50 BRL
Last Close Price 9,30 BRL
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Affonso Seigneur d'Albuquerque Chief Executive Officer
Joel Mendes Rennó Chief Financial Officer
Sidney Levy Chairman
Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes Chief Operating Officer
Claudio Almeida Prado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.-0.96%148
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.29.54%6 178
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.27.35%5 810
CIMPRESS PLC19.95%2 740
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.10.62%2 295
DELUXE CORPORATION49.86%1 847