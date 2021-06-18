Final Voting Map - Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting 06.18 - 10:00 a.m.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) No. 33.113.309/0001-47
Company Registry (NIRE) No. 33.300.277.994
EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
SUMMARIZED FINAL VOTING MAP
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, that it has disclosed the Summarized Final Voting Map (Attachment) on this date, concerning the voting instructions, stated in person and remotely by its shareholders, for each of the matters that were assessed, discussed and voted at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on June 18th, 10 a.m. (Brazil Time) with the total instructions of approvals, rejections and abstentions for each matter included in the Agenda
Rio de Janeiro, June 18th, 2021
Renato Tyszler
CFO and IRO
In Extraordinary Shareholdre's Meeting
Number of shares
Resolution Discription
In favor (Yes)
Against (No)
Abstain
% of Share
% Of Share
% Of Share
1. To resolve on the granting and improvement of a collateral security in the form of fiduciary assignment over the
Companys restricted linked account ("Linked Account"), in addition to all funds deposited and maintained in the Bound
AccountLinked Account and assets held by the Company in relation to the allowed investments linked to the Bound
38.891.489
0
344.137
AccountLinked Account ("Fiduciary Assignment") in the scope of the 8th Issue of Simple, Unsecured, Non-Convertible
47,39%
0,00%
0,42%
Debentures, Non Convertible into Shares, unsecured, to be converted into Type with Real Guarantee, in 2 (two) Series
("Debentures"), for Public Distribution with the Companys Restricted Efforts ("Issue"), as guarantee of the faithful and
punctual payment of the obligations contracted by the Company in the Issue.
2. Approval the conversion of the Debentures type from unsecured to secured.
38.891.489
0
344.137
47,39%
0,00%
0,42%
3. Ratify the acts already undertaken by the Companys management to carry out the Issue.
38.891.489
0
344.137
47,39%
0,00%
0,42%
4. To authorize the Companys management to perform all necessary procedures to implement the above resolutions,
including, without limitation, the execution of agreements and other instruments for granting and improving the
38.891.489
0
344.137
Fiduciary Assignment and for converting the type of Debentures from unsecured to secured, including an amendment