Material Fact - Capital Increase: Partial Homologation of the Capital Increase

Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2021 - The multinational Brazilian Company, Valid Soluções SA ("Company") (B³: VLID3 ON), a company specialized in platforms for secure identification, in compliance with Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law"), in the regulations of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), hereby inform, in addition to the Material Fact of January 7, 2021, the Notice to Shareholders of February 2, 2021 and to the Notices to the Market of February 18 and 23 and March 8, 2021 that the Board of Directors has approved, on this date, the partial homologation of the Company's capital increase approved on January 7, 2021 ("Capital Increase") .

In view of (i) the table below, in which is shown the requests for subscription and full payment of 11.029.245 (eleven million, twenty-nine thousand, two hundred and forty-five) new nominative, registered, book-entry common shares with no par value issued by the Company ("Shares") in the scope of the Capital Increase, but, due to conditional requests, the effective subscription and full payment of 10,845,387 (ten million, eight hundred and forty-five thousand, three hundred and eighty-seven) Shares representing the amount of BRL 99.018.383, 31 (ninety-nine million, eighteen thousand, three hundred and eighty-three reais and thirty-one cents), (ii) the verification of the subscription of new Shares higher than the minimum of 7.193.750 Shares ("Minimum Number of Shares") and the minimum amount of the Capital Increase ("Minimum Subscription"), and (iii) the existence of Shares that were not subscribed after the exercise of the preemptive right and apportionment of the unsubscribed shares, the Company's Board of Directors has approved the partial homologation of the Company's capital increase in the amount of BRL 99,018,383.31 (ninety-nine million, eighteen thousand, three hundred and eighty-three reais and thirty-one cents)through the issue of 10.845.387 (ten million, eight hundred and forty-five thousand, three hundred and eighty-seven) Shares at the issue price of BRL 9,13 (nine reais and thirteen cents).

About Valid: We live in the trust economy. In this economy, currency is an identity, and identification is what gives it value. For Valid (B³: VLID3 - ON), identification is to recognize something or someone as true. We are on your ID, on your bank cards, in your mobile transactions and in all these places, we use cutting edge technology. We are 6,000 employees in 16 countries, considering cultural and regional particularities, to deliver personalized and integrated solutions. In Brazil we are the largest company in issuing identification documents, in the world we occupy the 5th position in the production of SIM Cards, and we are among the 10 largest card manufacturers in the planet. Identification is our raison d'être. To learn more, visitwww.valid.com

Total Increase (number of shares) 14.387.500 Total Paid in (number of shares) 11.029.245 Quantity to be Canceled - Total Conditioning (number of shares) 183.728 Subtotal (number of shares) 10.845.517 % Achieved 75,381526% % Retraction 24,618474% Partial Conditioning (number of shares) 545 Quantity to be Canceled - Partial Conditioning (number of shares) 130 Total to be homologated (number of shares) 10.845.387

To investors who have made conditional subscriptions and payments and whose orders were canceled, representing 183,858 (one hundred and eighty-three thousand, eight hundred and fifty-eight) Shares, equivalent to the amount of BRL 1.678.623,54 (one million, six hundred and seventy-eight thousand, six hundred and twenty-three reais and fifty-four cents), refunds of the respective amounts will be made within 2 (two) business days, counting from this date, that is, March 16, 2021.

Further, 10.845.387 (ten million, eight hundred and forty-five thousand, three hundred and eighty-seven) Subscription Bonus will be issued and delivered as an additional advantage to holders of subscription rights who have participated in the Capital Increase, in the proportion of 1 (one) Subscription Bonus for each subscribed Share. Each Subscription Bonus provides to its holder the right to subscribe 1 (one) Share, according to the terms described in the Material Fact of January 7, 2021.

The Shares issued in the scope of the Capital Increase will be fully entitled to all benefits, including dividends, interest on equity, bonuses and any capital remunerations that may be declared by the Company.

The beginning of negotiations regarding the new Shares at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") will take place as of March 16, 2021, including. The Subscription Bonuses may be traded on B3 under the trading code "VLID11" from March 17, 2021 inclusive and will be exercisable. The Subscription Bonuses may be exercised on the date on which the 12th and 18th months are completed, counting from the day of its issue, that is, March 3rd and September 5th, 2022,

according to specific procedures and deadlines that will be detailed in a notice to shareholders to be disclosed by the Company in due course. After the expiration of this period, the Subscription Bonuses that were not exercised will be extinguished in full right.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about the Capital Increase, pursuant to applicable regulations. Further information may be obtained from the Company's Investor Relations Department, by phone (21) 3479-9100, or by e-mail: ri@valid.com

Joel Mendes Rennó Jr.

Investors Relations and Financial Director