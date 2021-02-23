Minutes of Board of Directors´ Meeting - Capital Increase: Extension of the period of Subscription of Unsubscribed Shares

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0027799-4

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 33.113.309/0001-47

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON FEBRUARY 23, 2021

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: February 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Rua Peter Lund, 146/202,

São Cristóvão, CEP 20930-390, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro. CALL NOTICE: A notice was sent to each member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 18 of the Bylaws of Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company"). QUORUM AND ATTENDANCE: All members of the Board of Directors attended the meeting, which was held via video conference, as provided for in Article 18 of the Bylaws. PRESIDING BOARD: Chairman: Sidney Levy; Secretary: Maria Isabel Tavares. AGENDA: To resolve on: (i) the extension of the deadline period for the apportionment of unsubscribed shares related to the capital increase approved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on January 7, 2021. RESOLUTIONS: Pursuant to Article 12, Paragraph 1, of the Company's Bylaws, the Board members analyzed the items on the agenda and resolved on the following resolutions by unanimous votes:

(i) To approve the extension of the deadline period to subscribe to the remaining unsubscribed shares resulting from the capital increase approved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on January 7, 2021, by 4 (four) days. As a result, the deadline initially foreseen for March 1, 2021 will now be March 5, 2021, inclusive. All other conditions foreseen for the subscription of said remaining shares by shareholders who expressed interest remain unchanged. The Executive Board is authorized to perform all necessary acts for the implementation of this resolution.

CLOSURE: There being no further matters to discuss, the meeting was adjourned, and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by the members of the Board of Directors.

Rio de Janeiro, February 23, 2021.

___________________________ _______________________________ Sidney Levy Maria Isabel Tavares Chairman Secretary Board Members: ___________________________________ Sidney Levy

___________________________________ Marcílio Marques Moreira

___________________________________ Cláudio Almeida Prado

___________________________________ Henrique Bredda

___________________________________ Guilherme Affonso Ferreira

___________________________________ Fiamma Zarife