VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

(VLID3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minutes of Board of Directors´ Meeting - Capital Increase: Extension of the period of Subscription of Unsubscribed Shares

02/23/2021 | 05:56pm EST
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0027799-4

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 33.113.309/0001-47

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON FEBRUARY 23, 2021

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: February 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Rua Peter Lund, 146/202,

São Cristóvão, CEP 20930-390, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro. CALL NOTICE: A notice was sent to each member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 18 of the Bylaws of Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company"). QUORUM AND ATTENDANCE: All members of the Board of Directors attended the meeting, which was held via video conference, as provided for in Article 18 of the Bylaws. PRESIDING BOARD: Chairman: Sidney Levy; Secretary: Maria Isabel Tavares. AGENDA: To resolve on: (i) the extension of the deadline period for the apportionment of unsubscribed shares related to the capital increase approved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on January 7, 2021. RESOLUTIONS: Pursuant to Article 12, Paragraph 1, of the Company's Bylaws, the Board members analyzed the items on the agenda and resolved on the following resolutions by unanimous votes:

(i) To approve the extension of the deadline period to subscribe to the remaining unsubscribed shares resulting from the capital increase approved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on January 7, 2021, by 4 (four) days. As a result, the deadline initially foreseen for March 1, 2021 will now be March 5, 2021, inclusive. All other conditions foreseen for the subscription of said remaining shares by shareholders who expressed interest remain unchanged. The Executive Board is authorized to perform all necessary acts for the implementation of this resolution.

CLOSURE: There being no further matters to discuss, the meeting was adjourned, and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by the members of the Board of Directors.

Rio de Janeiro, February 23, 2021.

___________________________

_______________________________

Sidney Levy

Maria Isabel Tavares

Chairman

Secretary

Board Members:

___________________________________

Sidney Levy

___________________________________ Marcílio Marques Moreira

___________________________________ Cláudio Almeida Prado

___________________________________ Henrique Bredda

___________________________________ Guilherme Affonso Ferreira

___________________________________ Fiamma Zarife

Valid Soluções SA published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 780 M 327 M 327 M
Net income 2020 -53,2 M -9,77 M -9,77 M
Net Debt 2020 728 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 572 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Valid Soluções S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,06 BRL
Last Close Price 8,13 BRL
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 72,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Affonso Seigneur d'Albuquerque Chief Executive Officer
Rita Cristiane Ribeiro Carvalho Chief Financial Officer & Treasury
Sidney Levy Chairman
Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes Chief Operating Officer
Claudio Almeida Prado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.-15.34%101
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.15.53%5 504
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.4.74%5 195
CIMPRESS PLC8.71%2 480
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.16.36%2 472
DELUXE CORPORATION41.92%1 742
