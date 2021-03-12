Log in
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

(VLID3)
Minutes of Board of Directors´ Meeting - Capital Increase: Partial Homologation of the Capital Increase

03/12/2021 | 05:57pm EST
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

NIRE 33.3.0027799-4 CNPJ/MF nº 33.113.309/0001-47 MINUT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON MARCH 12, 2021

DAY, TIME, AND PLACE: March 12, 2021, at 6:00 pm, at Rua Peter Lund, nº 146/202 - São Cristóvão, Zip Code 20930-390 in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro.

CALL NOTICE: Communication sent to each of the members of the Board of Directors pursuant to article 18, paragraph 1 of the Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company") Bylaws. INSTALLATION QUORUM AND ATTENDANCE: All members of the Board of Directors

were present, and the meeting was held by videoconference, as provided in Article 18 of the Bylaws. PRESIDING BOARD: Chairman: Sidney Levy; Secretary: Maria Isabel Tavares. AGENDA: (i) homologation of the Company's capital increase and issuance of subscription bonuses, within the authorized capital, as approved in the Board of Directors" Meeting held on January 7, 2021 ("Capital Increase"), (ii) consignment of the value of the new share capital of the Company as a result of the item above.

RESOLUTIONS: Starting the work, in compliance with paragraph 1 of article 23 of the Bylaws, the Directors began to examine the item on the agenda, and the following resolutions were taken by unanimous vote:

(i)

in view of (a) the requests of subscription and full payment of 11,029,245 (eleven million, twenty-nine thousand, two hundred and forty-five) new nominative, registered, book-entry common shares with no par value issued by the Company ("Shares"), within the scope of the Capital Increase, however, due to the conditional requests, the effective subscription and payment of 10,845,387 (ten million, eight hundred and forty-five thousand, three hundred and eighty-seven) Shares representing the value of BRL 99.018.383,31 (ninety-nine million, eighteen thousand, three hundred and eighty-three reais and thirty-one cents), (b) the verification of the subscription of new Shares higher than the minimum of 7.193.750 Shares ("Minimum Number of Shares") and the minimum amount of the Capital Increase ("Minimum Subscription"), and (c) the existence of Shares that were not subscribed after the exercise of the preemptive right and apportionment of the unsubscribed shares, approve the partial homologation of the Company's capital increase in the amount of BRL 99.018.383,31 (ninety-nine million, eighteen thousand, three hundred and eighty-three reais and thirty-one cents) through the issue of 10.845.387 (ten million, eight hundred and forty-five thousand, three hundred and eighty-seven) Shares at the issueprice of BRL 9,13 (nine reais and thirteen cents) established pursuant to article 170, first paragraph, item III, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976.

The Shares now issued are fully entitled to all benefits, including dividends, interest on equity, bonuses and any capital compensations that may be declared by the Company.

In addition, it is noted that the reimbursement of investors who have made conditional subscriptions and payments will be made within 2 (two) business days, counting from this date.

Finally, it is registered that 10.845.387 (ten million, eight hundred and forty-five thousand, three hundred and eighty-seven) Subscription Bonuses will be issued and delivered, as an additional advantage, to the holders of subscription rights that have participated in the Capital Increase, to the proportion of 1 (one) Subscription Bonus for each Share subscribed, according to the terms approved at the Board of Directors" Meeting held on January 7, 2021.

  • (ii) To approve the consignment, as a result of the resolution described above, that the Company's share capital was increased from BRL 919.688.000,00 (nine hundred and nineteen million, six hundred and eighty-six thousand reais), represented by 71.225.000 (seventy-one million, two hundred twenty-five) Shares to BRL 1.018.706.383,31 (one billion, eighteen million, seven hundred and six thousand, three hundred and eighty-three reais and thirty-one cents). The Board of Directors will, in due course, submit to the resolution of the General Meeting the amendment to article 5th of the Bylaws, in order to update the statutory wording on the composition of the share capital; and

  • (iii) to authorize the Executive Board of the Company to perform, at any time, all the acts necessary for the implementation of the resolutions approved herein, as well as to ratify all the acts already practiced by the management in relation to the subjects dealt within the present meeting.

CLOSURE: There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was concluded, and this minute of the said meeting was drawn up, which after being read and found compliant was signed by the members of the Board of Directors.

Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2021.

___________________________

_______________________________

Sidney Levy

Maria Isabel Tavares

President

Secretary

Directors: ___________________________________ Sidney Levy

___________________________________ Marcílio Marques Moreira

___________________________________ Cláudio Almeida Prado

___________________________________ Henrique Bredda

___________________________________ Guilherme Affonso Ferreira

___________________________________ Fiamma Zarife

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções SA published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 22:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
