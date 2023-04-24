Minutes of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - 10:00 a.m
04/24/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
-47
State Registry (NIRE) 33.3.0027799-4
HELD ON APRIL 20, 2023
Date, Time, and Place: Held on April 20, 2023, at 10 a.m., exclusively digital, CVMI 81/22,Digital Platform
Call Notice: Call Notice published on March 21, 22 and 23, 2023, in Valor Econômico newspaper.
Installation Quorum and Attendance: Shareholders representing 69,7% of the voting share capital attended the MBook and the voting forms received by the Company through the central depository of B3 S.A. Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3
Company, thus reaching the quorum needed to install the Annual and Extraordinary
Structure of the Presiding Board: Chairman: Sidney Levy; and Secretary: Renato Tyszler. The presiding board also included Mr. Ivan Luiz Murias dos Santos, Chief Executive Officer. The members of the Company's Fiscal Council, Mr. Regis Lemos de Abreu and Mr. Vanderlei Rosa, and the representatives of Ernst & Young attend this Assembly. In addition, in accordance with the Bylaws of the Statutory Audit Committee, Mrs. Heloisa Aimee Correa Sirota, General Counsel and Director of Governance and Controls, attended this Assembly.
Previous Availabilities and Publications: businesses and main administrative facts for the fiscal year, a copy of the Financial Statements, the expert opinion of the Independent Auditors, the expert opinion of the Fiscal Council and the Summarized Annual Report of the Audit Committee were made available on March 20, 2023, on the webpages of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 and the
n March 15, 2023. The consolidated and summarized remote voting map, with the voting instructions received by custodians, the central depositary, the bookkeeper and sent directly by the Company, was made available on April 19, 2023, on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3, and the Companys Investor Relations.
Reading the Documents and Drawing Up the Minutes: Once the work of the Meeting was started, the consolidated summary of distance voting map made available on April 19, 2023 was read. Subsequently, the attending shareholders waived the need to read the other documents related to the matters on the Meeting's agenda and decided to authorize the drawing up of the Meeting's minutes in the form of a summary, as well as its publication without the shareholders' signatures. Finally, it was registered that any declarations of vote, abstentions, protests and dissent, perhaps presented, will be received, numbered and authenticated by the Board and will be filed at the Company's headquarters, as per Article 130, Paragraph 1, of Law 6404/76.
Agenda: Resolve the following matters:
At :
the management accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the management report and financial statements, accompanied by the opinion of the external and independent auditors, for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022;
the allocation of net income for the year ended December 31, 2022;
the number of members of the Board of Directors and electing them for the next term of office;
the number and electing the members of the Fiscal Council for the next term of
office;
the amount of annual remuneration for the year 2023:
of the members of the Board of Directors;
of the Executive Board.
the number and elect the members of the Fiscal Council for the next term of office; and
the newspaper and the publication of notices of the Company.
At :
Amending Article .
8. Resolutions: After analyzing and discussing the matters on the Agenda, the shareholders present resolved:
to approve, by majority vote, according to the voting map contained in Exhibit II to these minutes, the administrators' accounts, the management report and the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022;
to approve, by unanimous vote, according to the voting map in Exhibit II to these minutes, the allocation of net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, in the amount of BRL 24,479,274.25 (twenty-four million, four hundred and seventy-seven thousand, two hundred and seventy-four reais and twenty-five cents), pursuant to the Management Proposal:
(i) BRL 1,223,963.71 (one million, two hundred and twenty-three thousand, nine hundred and sixty-three reais and seventy-one cents) to the legal reserve; (ii) BRL 2,255,310.54 (two million, two hundred and fifty-five thousand, three hundred and ten reais and fifty-four cents) to the reserve for investments; and (iii) BRL 21.000.000,00 (twenty-one million) distribution of interest on equity capital to shareholders.
to approve, by majority vote, according to the voting map in Exhibit II herein, establishing the number of members of the Board of Directors at five (5) members and the of Directors for a term of office of two
(2) years, until the 2025 SIDNEY LEVY, Brazilian citizen, -04, with business address at Alameda Rio Claro, 241, Bela Vista, São Paulo/SP, Mr. HENRIQUE BREDDA, Brazilian
citizen, married, naval engineer, ID 33872529--55, with business address at Rua Bandeira Paulista, 600, Conjunto 73, Itaim Bibi, São Paulo/SP, Mrs. FIAMMA ZARIFE, Brazilian citizen, married, advertiser, ID 08598605-018.508.457-51, with business address at Rua São Benedito, 1551-31 (Zermat), Alto da Boavista, São Paulo/SP, GIULIANO SILVIO DEDINI ZORGNIOTTI, Bolivian citizen, single, economist, ID
V176243-H089.199.389-46, with business address at Rua Visconde do Rio Branco, 1488, Centro, Curitiba/PR, and Mr. LUIZ CARLOS MIYADAIRA RIBEIRO JR, Brazilian
citizen, married, engineer, ID 25.058.852-3174.088.158-30, with business address at Alameda das Acácias, Quadra 107, Lote 2/6, Bloco A, Apto. 401, Águas Claras, Brasília/DF;
to approve, by majority vote, according to the voting map in Exhibit II herein, establishing the number of members of the Companys Fiscal Council at three (3) effective members members and at three (3) substitute members for a term of office of one (1) years,
until the 2024 : Mr. WILLIAM CORDEIRO, Brazilian citizen, single, engineer, ID 47834597- Bandeira Paulista, 600, Conjunto 73, Itaim Bibi, São Paulo/SP, REGIS LEMOS DE ABREU, Brazilian
citizen, divorced, economist, ID 08627534--01, with business address at Praia de Botafogo, 300, térreo, 01, Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro/RJ and VANDERLEI DA ROSA, Brazilian citizen, married, accountant, ID 302642036-8, Individual -91, with business address at Avenida Bento Gonçalves, 1403, Sala 1011, Porto Alegre/RS. Their substitute members are: Mr. RODRIGO ABUD, married,
administrator, ID 33682981--62, with business address at Avenida Arruda Botelho, 262, Apto. 131, São Paulo/SP, PAULO ROBERTO FRANCESCHI, married, accountant, bearer of Identity Card RG nº 669.976-6, registered with the CPF/ME under nº 171.891.289-72, with business address at Rua Marechal Deodoro, 630, Conj. 1305, Curitiba/PR, and MURICI DOS SANTOS, married, lawyer, ID 28202126- ID 248.933.788-21, with business address at Rua Jacarandá, 121, Chácaras Bela Vista, Mairiporã/SP.
to approve, by majority vote, according to the voting map contained in Exhibit II to these minutes, the establishment of the annual remuneration for the year 2023 for the Members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board at BRL 19,200,876.00 (nineteen million, two hundred thousand and eight hundred and seventhy-seix reais), divided thus: (i) BRL 2,130,446.94 (two million, one hundre and the thirty thousand, four hundred and fourty-six reais and ninety-four cents) for the Members of the Board of Directors; and (ii) BRL 17,070,429.06 (seventeen million, seventy thousand, four hundred and the Twenty-nive reais and six cents) for the Executive Board.
to approve, by majority vote, according to the voting map contained in Exhibit II to these minutes, the establishment of the total amount of the annual global remuneration of the members of the Fiscal Council for the year 2023 in up to BRL 432,000.00 (four hundred and thirty-two thousand);
to approve, by unanimous vote, according to the voting map contained in Exhibit II to these minutes amending newspapper and the publication of notices of the Company from Valor Econômico to Diário Comercial.
at :
8.8. to approve, by a majority vote, according to the voting map contained in Exhibit II to these minutes, amending Article 5 of the Companys Bylaws to include the updated amounts after the partial ratification of the Company capital increase, as resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors, held on September 12, 2022, as well as the cancellation of common shares held in treasury, as resolved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors, held on December 30, 2022.
8.8.1. the Article 5 of the Companys Bylaws will become into force with the following wording:
Article 5 - The Company's capital stock is BRL 1,037,549,475.27 (one billion, twenty-seven million, five hundred and fourty nine thousand, four hundred and seventy-five reais and twenty seven cents), fully subscribed and paid in, divided into 81.836.375 (eighty-one million, eighty hundred and thirty-six thousand and three hundred and seventy-five) common shares, all registered, book-entry and without par value.
9. Closing: At the end of the voting process, Mr. Sidney Levy, chairman of the panel, opened the microphones for additional questions. There being no further business to discuss, the work was closed, and the present document was drawn up, read and found to be in order, and signed by those present.