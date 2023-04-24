Minutes of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - 10:00 a.m

Reading the Documents and Drawing Up the Minutes: Once the work of the Meeting was started, the consolidated summary of distance voting map made available on April 19, 2023 was read. Subsequently, the attending shareholders waived the need to read the other documents related to the matters on the Meeting's agenda and decided to authorize the drawing up of the Meeting's minutes in the form of a summary, as well as its publication without the shareholders' signatures. Finally, it was registered that any declarations of vote, abstentions, protests and dissent, perhaps presented, will be received, numbered and authenticated by the Board and will be filed at the Company's headquarters, as per Article 130, Paragraph 1, of Law 6404/76.